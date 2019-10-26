Life Skills Conference, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Pauline Church, Hwy. 133 Morven Hwy. Free. Registration deadline is Oct. 12. To reserve, call Kelly at (229) 412-5762.
Harvest Festival Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson Road. There will be activities, goody bags, health awareness tips, clothes closet, food, prizes, games, drawings and more.
Family and Friends’ Day, 10 a.m. Oct. 27, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 411-415 East Crane Ave. Guest speaker: Sunday, Rev. Dexter Burch of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Dinner will be served on Sunday after morning worship.
14th Church Anniversary, 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Pink Out Fellowship Service, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Valdosta Community Church, 3937-A Bemiss Road. Emcee Margrette Strother. Guest speaker: Angela King. Featuring: Family Affair Chorale, Fitzgerald; Perfecting Saints Praise Team, Quitman; Pastor Calvin Williams; Trez Miller and Valdosta Community Choir; Dance Ministry of Kayla Calloway.
Annual Friends and Family Day Program, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Mt. Vienna AME, 4880 Vienna Church Road.
Harvest Festival Celebration, Oct. 27, following 11 a.m. worship service, First Presbyterian Church, Valdosta downtown. Great food and fun activities.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 27, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave., Guest speaker: Rev. Anna Hall – “Sustaining Ourselves in the Fight for Justice” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet and Greet follows the service.
Grief Recovery Group meeting, 3-5 p.m. each Sunday, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. New people are welcome to join. Each session includes a video, a discussion and sharing time. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. For more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-300-8805 or call the church: (229) 242-3562.
Church Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Bethel AME Church, 202 South Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker and church: Wednesday: Pastor Bruce Franic, St. Paul AME Church, Valdosta.
First Friday Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1., First Presbyterian Church, Valdosta downtown.
Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 W. Valley St., Downtown. There will be gifts, baked goods, art, homemade items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozen casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Annual Community Mission Program, 6 p.m. Nov. 2, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Speaker: Sis. Tamika Sirmans.
Rummage Sale, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nov. 2, Gateway Baptist Church, 17825 Valdosta Hwy.
Usher Ministry #2’s Anniversary, 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman, Guest speaker: Rev. Marcus Hawkins, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, Fla.
Dedication of New Sanctuary, 11 a.m. Nov 3; 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6, South 41 Church of Christ, 4030 S. Hwy. 41, Valdosta. Guest speakers: Sunday, Bro. Howard Wright, Camp Creek Church of Christ, Atlanta; Monday, Bro. John Iverson,Sr., Southside Church of Christ, Valdosta; Tuesday, Bro. Eric Cureton, Sr., River Street Church of Christ, Valdosta; Wednesday, Bro. Leroy Butler, Jr., Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ.
7th Annual Fashion & Dinner Show, “VICTORIOUS”, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 North Ashley St. Presented by Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. is a 501c3 community-focused organization which provides support (financial, emotional and spiritual), services, and inspiration to community members and their families as they face the challenges and issues of terminal illness. In addition to providing support to families, the organization may also assist with care-giving. This is the organization’s main effort to generate funds to support its’ giving, and to raise awareness in the community. For ticket information or to make a donation, please call Wanda Denson at (229) 506-2444.
Women’s Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 505 East Force St. Guest speaker: Rev. Tracy McGeathey-Lockley, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sharper Singers 44th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Nov. 10, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, 1401 Cypress St. Featuring: Unity Choir, Deacon Curtis Williams, Peasant Temple Choir, The Johnson Two, The Anointed Straughter Sisters, CoCo & the Chosen Ones, A.C. Braswell & Joyful Wonders, Converted, Gregory Gunn, The Sharper Singers, and many more. Free admission.
Estate Planning Conference, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Northway Community Church, 3740 Inner Perimeter Rd. Speaker: Hoyt Samples, Atty.
Worship Service honoring Veterans, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Keynote speaker: Louis Edwards, MSgt (Ret), USAF, pastor of Grace Fellowship Bible Church.
Pastor & Wife Appreciation Program, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Ga. Hwy. 122 East, Hahira. Theme: “God’s Anointed Servant”. Attire: Navy & Silver. Dinner will be served after worship service.
119th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 12-14,; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Churches: Tuesday, Rev. Pernell Adams and the New Salem M.B. Church of Barney; Wednesday, Memorial Program; Thursday, Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards and the Mt. Olive M.B. Church of Hahira; Sunday, Reverend Alonzo Fudge and the Beulah Hill M.B. Church of Dixie.
Land Dedication Service, 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman.
God Is Calling the Church Back To Holiness Program, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Bowman, Lumpkin, Ga. Attire: All white or off white.
Fellowship Day Program, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta.Guest speaker: Rev. LaVisha Williams, Presiding Elder of the Moultrie-McRae-Brunswick District. Dinner will be served after our morning worship service.”
