“Lunch -N- Lakeland Day, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. May 19, MLK Park, Lakeland. Sponsored by the Oak Street Church in Christ, Lakeland. Senior citizens only will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. All others will be served from 11:30-12:30 p.m. All vehicles must enter from S. Oak St., Lakenand and exit on the Lakeland Hwy. near Hardees. For more information call Min. Joseph Ingram, Sr. at (229) 506-8818.
Women of Dignity Conference 2020, 7:30 p.m. June 4-5; 9 a.m. June 6, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Guest speakers: Thursday, Evangelist Stephanie Wade, Quitman; Friday, Evangelist Teresa Bryant, Cordele; Saturday, Prophetess (Ohemma Bannister), Canton.
