35th Observance MLK 2020, 3 p.m. Jan. 19, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.; 11 a.m. Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 19, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave., Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1966 Ware Lecture: “Don’t Sleep Through the Revolution”.
Annual Winter Revival, 7 p.m. Jan. 21-23, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers and churches: Tuesday, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral Church, Valdosta; Wednesday, Rev. Lonnie Slater, Piney Grove Baptist Church, Kathleen, Ga.; Thursday, Rev. Rudolph Porter, Shiloh Baptist Church, Tifton.
Pastor and Wife’s 17th Anniversary, 7 p.m. Jan. 22-24; 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Guest speakers: Wednesday, Pastor Dedrick Mathis and The Rescue Worship Center; Thursday, Pastor John H. Manning and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; Friday, Pastor William C. Morgan and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church; Sunday, Pastor Lloyd Salary, Jr. and Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. A fellowship dinner will follow Sunday morning service.
Pastor and Lady Liz Curry 1st Anniversary, 3 p.m. Jan. 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84, Stockton.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Johnny Bradley and Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.
Celebrating Recovery, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Guest speaker: First Lady Denese Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, Clyattville.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Bethel AME Church, 202 South hall st., Hahira. Guest speaker: Dr. Christopher Hall. Dinner will be served after service.
Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, St. Paul COGIC, Cecil. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Curtis Sermons.
