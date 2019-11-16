Land Dedication Service, 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman.
God Is Calling the Church Back To Holiness Program, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest speaker: Pastor Bowman, Lumpkin. Attire: All white or off white.
119th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Church: Rev. Alonzo Fudge and the Beulah Hill M.B. Church of Dixie.
Pastor’s 2nd Anniversary, 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: Honoring our “Pastor’s Spiritual Knowledge and Earthly Understanding.” Guest church: Pastor Charles McDonald, Mt. Early Baptist Church, Albany.
Annual Lay Day, 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Mt. Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road. Guest speaker: Rev Derrick Smith, Country Line, IMC. Dinner will be served afterwards.
Fellowship Day Program, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Guest speaker: Rev. LaVisha Williams, Presiding Elder of the Moultrie-McRae-Brunswick District. Dinner will be served after morning worship service.
Homecoming Services, 10 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Morning Worship; 6 p.m. Evening Worship, Nov. 17, Clyattville First Baptist Church, 5316 Madison Highway, Clyattville. Guest speaker: Bro. Noah Blount. Covered dish dinner will be immediately following the services.
Gospel/Musical Program, 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 110 West St. Featuring: Co Co and the Chosen Ones, Morven, The Brown Brothers and more.
Church Revival, 8:44 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 17; 6 p.m. Nov. 18-20, First Baptist Church, 200 W. Central Ave. Guest speaker: Dr. Harold O’Chester.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Nov. 17, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Unitarian Universalist Service Committee 2019-2020. Theme: Women Leaders, Strong Communities.
Thanksgiving Day Services at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road.
Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. Nov. 17, Grace Victory Church, 303 N. Forrest St. Speaker: Min. Yolanda White.
Musical Program, 3 p.m. Nov. 17, St. Peter Methodist Church, 500 E. Gordon St.
139th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 18-21, 25-26; 11 a.m. Dec. 1, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar. Guest pastors and churches: Monday, Nov. 18, Rev. Brantley McCollough and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church; Tuesday, Nov. ; 19, Rev. Phillip Corker and Day Spring Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Nov. 20, Rev. Gerald Bailey and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Brooks County; Thursday, Nov. 21, Rev. Morris Jones and Antioch Baptist Church, Homerville; Monday, Nov. 25, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar; Tuesday, Nov. 26, Rev. Dr. Ronnie Mathis and Crossing Jordan Baptist Church; Sunday, Dec. 1, Rev. Dr. John H. Manning Sr. and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
4th Sunday Service, 8 a.m. Nov. 24, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
“A look back through the church year”, 11 a.m. Nov. 24, First Presbyterian Church Valdosta, downtown. Congregation will remember His birth, His life and ministry, and His death, resurrection and ascension. Similar to Christmas Eve services that are formatted as Lessons & Carols services, The Story will be told using Scripture and Hymns.
Youth Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Minister Naamen Hooker of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 1018 Lake Park Road.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”? The movie about Mr. Rogers, a Presbyterian minister, is scheduled to be released Nov. 22. If you are interested in joining a group to see it at the theater, join First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta on Sunday, Dec. 1. Call the church office at 229-242-8376 for a meeting time and details.
100 Women in Red, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 1018 Lake Park Road. Theme: Shake it off Sisters. We are covered by the Blood of Jesus Christ.” Guest speakers: Sis. Medina Harris and Lady Cynthia Usher. Women are asked to wear red.
Emancipation Proclamation Service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St. Speaker: Rev. Aaron Hopkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.