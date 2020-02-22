16th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m. Feb. 23, New Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Desi Nixon, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Bellville, Fla.
120th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. 19-21; 11 a.m. Feb. 23, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: “Laboring Together — Continuing the Journey with God as Our Guide.” Guest churches: Wednesday, Pastor Phillip Corker, Day Spring Baptist Church; Thursday, First Antioch Baptist Church, Pastor Albert Barfield; Friday, Silver Run Baptist Church, Pastor Andrew Fleming; Sunday, Pastor Marcus J. Haynes, Providence Baptist Church.
Centering Prayer, 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta in the Session Room located in the breezeway between the church and Fellowship Hall for a time of quiet meditation.
Worship Service, 8 a.m. Feb. 23, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Appreciation Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 23, Dillinoy CME Church, Railroad St., Morven. Asking all choirs, quartets to come. Contact: Brother Allen Nelson, (229) 412-9943.
Old Fashion Day and Black History Program, 11 a.m. Feb. 23, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Delmar, G. Guest Pastor: Rev. David Newsome from Willacoochee.
Black History Program, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Dinner will be served.
Sunday Services, 10:45 a.m. Feb. 23, Unitarian Universal Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Anna Hall, “Creative Spirit: What Makers Can Teach Us About Faith”. Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the services.
Black History Program, 11 a.m. Feb. 23, St. Peter Methodist Church, 500 E. Gordon St.
Calendar Tea, 4 p.m. Feb. 23, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Speaker: Shirley Garland.
Wednesday Welcome Table, 6-7 p.m. beginning Ash Wednesday, February 26, Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta in the Fellowship Hall. Make plans to join this exploration into dinner church that includes contemporary music and participatory worship.
Revival 2020, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28, Faith By Works Out Reach Ministry Inc., 1106-D S. Patterson St.
Installation Service for Deacon George, 2 p.m. March 1, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton.
152nd Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 10-12; 11 a.m. March 15, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road. Guest churches: Tuesday, Hosanna Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor Felicia Williams, Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor Andrew Fleming, New Zion Christian Center - Elder Lenford Johnson; Wednesday: Concord Baptist Church - Pastor Donald Walker, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church - Pastor Tommy L. Goins, St. Juke Freewill Baptist Church - Pastor Willie F. Lee; Thursday: River Hill Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Joe Troope, Payton AME Church - Rev. Velma Grant; Francis Lake AME Church - Rev. Sharron Jackson; Sunday: Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Charles E. Vinson Sr. Dinner will be served.
The Senior Ministry (ROSA) at New Life Ministries is sponsoring an overnight trip to Montgomery, Ala., April 10. They will visit the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Civil Rights Memorial, Rosa Parks, Freedom Rides and Legacy Museums. Cost is $50 for transportation. Deadline to pay is March 29. Group lodging is available. Call 229-249-9077 for more information.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. March 21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East. Featuring various speakers.
