2020 New Year Revival, 6 p.m. Jan. 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest Revivalist: Prophet Reginald Burnette, Sarasota, Fla.
Prayer Vigil, 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Pub Theology round table discussion, 2 p.m. Jan. 11, First Presbyterian Church, Valdosta downtown. This event is organized for “different brews and different views.” All are welcome to join the group which meets in the back room of the Georgia Brew Company.
Senior Mission Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Initial Sermon of Min. James C. Brown, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. holds Founder’s Day Celebration, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Calvary Christian Center, 608 S. Court St., Quitman. Speaker: Chrislyn Turner, 2nd National Vice President. Dinner will be served following the service.
Pastor & Wife’s 26th Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Guest speaker: Moderator Anthony Q. Corbett, Pastor of the Lundy Chapel Baptist Church, Macon and the Coordinator of the Moderators & Ministers Division of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia, Inc. Dinner will be served.
Lay Day Program, 11 a.m. Jan.12, Mt. Zion AME Church, 4011 North Oak Street Ext., Valdosta. Guest speaker: Sis. Janice Stewart.
35th Observance MLK 2020, 3 p.m. Jan. 19, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.; 11 a.m. Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Annual Winter Revival, 7 p.m. Jan. 21-23, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers and churches: Tuesday, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral Church, Valdosta; Wednesday, Rev. Lonnie Slater, Piney Grove Baptist Church, Kathleen, Ga.; Thursday, Rev. Rudolph Porter, Shiloh Baptist Church, Tifton.
Pastor and Wife’s 17th Anniversary, 7 p.m. Jan. 22-24; 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Guest speakers: Wednesday, Pastor Dedrick Mathis and The Rescue Worship Center; Thursday, Pastor John H. Manning and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; Friday, Pastor William C. Morgan and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church; Sunday, Pastor Lloyd Salary, Jr. and Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. A fellowship dinner will follow Sunday morning service.
Pastor and Lady Liz Curry 1st Anniversary, 3 p.m. Jan. 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84, Stockton.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Johnny Bradley and Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.
Celebrating Recovery, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Guest speaker: First Lady Denese Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, Clyattville.
