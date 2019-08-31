Annual Church Revival, 11 a.m. Sept. 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira.
Mission Program, 3 p.m. Sept. 1, St. James Baptist Church, 104 1/2 Wisenbaker Lane. Guest speaker: Sis. Suzette Davis, Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. Attire: Ladies are asked to wear white attire with purple corsages.
Receive an anointing of oil on your hands, 11 a.m. Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta. The event is symbolizing God’s grace poured out upon us, blessing us as we continue to labor in God’s kingdom here on earth.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 1, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. A message will be shared written by Rev. Barbara Child entitled “Working, Not Working, and Not Working Any More.” Reverend Child served as consulting minister to UU Valdosta in 2004-2005. Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday Services. Meet-n-Greet follows the services.
Unfinished Women’s Conference, 7 p.m. Sept. 6; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 7, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Norman Drive. Worship by: JJ Weeks and Natasha Owens. Guest speakers: Chrissie Forehand, Natasha Owens, Andrea C. Scott, Gayle Williams, Betty Gibson. Tickets: $35 for the weekend plus one meal (Saturday lunch). T-shirts: $15. Tickets may be purchased at: https.//www.itickets.com/events/427808.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session will focus on one who has lost a spouse. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Loss of a spouse seminar, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave.in classroom A-34. Please call or email or text Pastor David Tart if you would like to attend this special seminar. His phone number is 229-300-8805, and his email is davidtart1114@gmail.com. This seminar will include a 40- minute video, a discussion time and a new study book. This class will be especially helpful to someone who has lost a spouse. There is no charge for this class.
Senior Ushers Anniversary, 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Evang. Bessie Goins-Hamilton.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12; Family and Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 15, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Brantley McCollough, Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church; Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Alphonso Jackson Sr., Second Baptist Church, Miami, Fla.; Thursday, Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church; Sunday, at 8 a.m., Rev. Dr. Leon Washington, Evergreen M.B. Church, Woodbine; and 11 a.m., Rev. Charles Dave, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont.
120th Church Anniversary/Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Hwy., Quitman. Dress: Casual. There will be a covered dish luncheon following the service. Bring your lawn chairs and come prepared for an afternoon of fellowship and fun activities.
Ordination Service for Minister Wilbert Mobley Sr., 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
50th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 15; Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., Valdosta, I-75 Exit #11. Featured speaker on Sunday: Founding pastor Bro. Carlton Allen, who currently pastors Stockton Baptist Church. Special music and a noon meal will also be provided.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 17-19, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Randy Jones, Rehoboth Church, INC. Family, Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Family, Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Desi Dixon, Oak Grove Missionary Church Family, Jennings, Fla.
Pastor Tommy L. and Lady Teresa Goins Appreciation, 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20; 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Friendship Freewill Ind. Baptist Church, 110 West St.
