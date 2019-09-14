Join First Presbyterian Church, Valdosta for Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Sept. 14, at Georgia Beer Company for different brews and different views. Topic: Education & Faith. All are welcome at the table.
Pastor John W. Iverson Sr. and Wife 40th Anniversary, Banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road.
Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. Sept. 15, Mt. Zion AME Church, 4011 N. Oak St. Ext. Guest Church: Dillinoy CME Church.
Family and Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 15, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Sunday, at 8 a.m., Rev. Dr. Leon Washington, Evergreen M.B. Church, Woodbine; and 11 a.m., Rev. Charles Dave, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont.
Centering Prayer, 5:15 p.m. every Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church Valdosta downtown, held in the sanctuary overflow room (enter church side door off Magnolia Street). Centering Prayer, a 20-minute meditation opportunity.
Grief Recovery Group, 4-6 p.m., begins Sunday, Sept. 15, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This Grief Recovery Group will meet weekly for 13 sessions. New people may join at any time during the 13-week series. Each session includes a video presentation, workbook and discussion time. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. If interested, please contact Pastor David Tart, (229) 300-8805 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
24th Pastoral Anniversary in honor of Supt. Johnny Bradley, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 501 Holiday St. Theme: “Conditioned to Go Through,” Phil. 4:11-13. Guest speakers: 11 a.m., Elder Benjamin Love, Hahira and 4 p.m., Pastor Travis King, Valdosta Community Church.
72nd Church Anniversary, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Greater Mt. Carmel Ministry HOGSIC, 1106 Lake Park Road. Guest speaker: Pastor David M. Northcutt, Greater Mt. Carmel Ministry, Valdosta.
120th Church Anniversary/Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Hwy., Quitman. Dress: Casual. There will be a covered dish luncheon following the service. Bring your lawn chairs and come prepared for an afternoon of fellowship and fun activities.
Ordination Service for Minister Wilbert Mobley Sr., 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
50th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 15; Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., Valdosta, I-75 Exit 11. Featured speaker on Sunday: Founding pastor Bro. Carlton Allen, who currently pastors Stockton Baptist Church. Special music and a noon meal will also be provided.
Celebration Sunday, 10 a.m. Sept. 15, Open Door Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 4525 Inner Perimeter Road. Celebrating current pastor, Jeremy Buhro’s 10th anniversary on site and 15th overall in Valdosta. Guest speaker: Pastor Ron Wallace. Luncheon served after the service.
Homecoming, 11 a.m. Sept. 15, Greater Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: “When We All Get Together”. Guest speaker: Min. Samuel King, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
130th Church Anniversary, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18: 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Hwy. 122 E, Hahira. Guest speakers: Sept. 15, Min. Gerald Bailey and Morning Star MBC, Quitman; Monday, Min. Loyd Salary and Thomas Chapel MBC family; Tuesday, Min. Delvin Boatman and Mt. Hope MBC family; Wednesday, Min. Ernest Usher Sr. and St. John MBC family; Sunday, Sept. 22, Min. Aaron Hopkins and New Hope MBC family. Dinner will be served after morning worship.
Celebration of Life Service in Memory of Bishop L.B. Daniels, 11 a.m. Sept. 15, Grace Victory Church, 303 N. Forrest St.
Pride Service: “The Power of Music”, 10:45 a.m., Sept. 15, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Speaker: UU member Dr. Carol Stiles will share a message about the power of music in building community, and providing support to people struggling for human rights for LGBTQ individuals. Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. After the service, at 1 p.m. they will gather for a shared potluck. Other churches and the community are also invited. All are welcome to the service and the potluck.
146th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-19; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 22, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Guest churches: Monday: Pastor Eddie Williams and Macedonia MBC family; Tuesday; Pastor Corie Goss and Jerusalem MBC of Cecil, family; Wednesday, Pastor David Adams and Mt. Calvary MBC family, E. Force St.; Thursday, Pastor Albert Barfield and First Antioch MBC family; Sunday, Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., Pastor Joe Troup; 3 p.m. Pastor William C. Morgan, Morning Star MBC family. Dinner will be served.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 17-19, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Randy Jones, Rehoboth Church, Inc. Family, Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Family, Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Desi Dixon, Oak Grove Missionary Church Family, Jennings, Fla.
80th Church Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 17-19, Greater Pleasant Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 309 Cherry St. Guest speakers: Dr. Anthony Corbett, Pastor of Lundy Chapel Baptist Church, Macon, Tuesday, Shady Grove, Hahira along with others; Wednesday, Victory Baptist Church, Hahira along with others; Thursday, Mt. Olive Sparks, along with others.
Pastor Tommy L. and Lady Teresa Goins Appreciation, 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20; 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Friendship Freewill Ind. Baptist Church, 110 West St.
Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 18-19, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 W. Park St., Hahira. Theme: “It’s Praying Time:. Guest Revivalist: Apostle Ernest Parham, Sound Doctrine Deliverance International Ministries, Lagrange.
Revival/161st Church Anniversary, Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 25-26; Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Revival Theme: “Revived with a fresh fire....Holy Ghost fire.” Guest Revivalist: Pastor Sharron Jackson, Francis Lake AME Church. Sunday, Church Anniversary theme: “Revived & Refreshed to Carry out God’s Work.” Anniversary guest speaker: Rev. Myron Deas, AMEC, Itinerant Elder and founder of Fresh Manna Ministries, a social media outreach ministry.
Men’s Day Program, 11 a.m. Sept. 22, Bethel AME Church, 202 South Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Min. Ladale West. Dinner will be served after the service.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St. Dinner will be served.
Little River Baptist Association Sunday School Convention/Workshop, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28-29, Springfield Baptist Church, 105 Martin Luther King Drive, Tifton. There will be classes for all ministries of the church; deacons, laymen, missionaries, choir members, ushers, youth and many more.
Free Food & Clothing, 9 - 11 a.m., Sept. 28, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park St., Hahira.
Blackout and Youth Services, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 10 a.m. Sept. 29, Victory Church Inc., 809 Tillman St. Hahira. Saturday, there will be singers, choirs, dancers and step teams. Special guests for Youth Service: Elder Howard and the Holy Temple COGIC family.
Fall Gospel Meeting, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7 p.m. Oct. 7-10, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road. Guest speakers Sunday, Robert Clemons, Albany; Monday, Melvin Whitsett, Tifton; Tuesday, Leroy Butler Jr.; Wednesday, Jesse Jackson, Albany; Thursday, James Morrison. Dinner will be served Sunday after morning service.
14th Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.