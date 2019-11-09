7th Annual Fashion & Dinner Show, “Victorious”, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 North Ashley St. Presented by Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. is a 501c3 community-focused organization which provides support (financial, emotional and spiritual), services, and inspiration to community members and their families as they face the challenges and issues of terminal illness. In addition to providing support to families, the organization may also assist with care-giving. This is the organization’s main effort to generate funds to support its’ giving, and to raise awareness in the community. For ticket information or to make a donation, please call Wanda Denson at (229) 506-2444.
Women’s Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 505 East Force St. Guest speaker: Rev. Tracy McGeathey-Lockley, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sharper Singers 44th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Nov. 10, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, 1401 Cypress St. Featuring: Unity Choir, Deacon Curtis Williams, Peasant Temple Choir, The Johnson Two, The Anointed Straughter Sisters, CoCo & the Chosen Ones, A.C. Braswell & Joyful Wonders, Converted, Gregory Gunn, The Sharper Singers, and many more. Free admission.
Estate Planning Conference, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Northway Community Church, 3740 Inner Perimeter Road. Speaker: Hoyt Samples, Atty.
Worship Service honoring veterans, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Keynote speaker: Louis Edwards, MSgt. (Ret), USAF, pastor of Grace Fellowship Bible Church.
Pastor & Wife Appreciation Program, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Ga. Hwy. 122 East, Hahira. Theme: “God’s Anointed Servant”. Attire: Navy & Silver. Dinner will be served after worship service.
Veterans Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, First United Methodist Church of Valdosta, 220 N. Patterson St. (across from the County Courthouse). Presentation of the Colors, Litany for our Forces, Armed Forces Medley, Guest speaker: Chaplain, Major Steven Cuneio of Moody Air Force Base. Veterans and families will be honored.
Veterans Program, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Guest speaker: Cassandra Morrison, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, White Water Road. All veterans are invited to attend.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Nov. 10 Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. George Bennett, “Made in the Image of God.” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the service.
Veterans Program & Luncheon, 10 a.m. Nov. 11, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Speaker: Rev. Tony Sirmans.
119th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 12-14,; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Churches: Tuesday, Rev. Pernell Adams and the New Salem M.B. Church of Barney; Wednesday, Memorial Program; Thursday, Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards and the Mt. Olive M.B. Church of Hahira; Sunday, Reverend Alonzo Fudge and the Beulah Hill M.B. Church of Dixie.
Pastor’s 2nd Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 13-15; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: Honoring our “Pastor’s Spiritual Knowledge and Earthly Understanding.” Guest churches: Wednesday, Dr. John Manning, St. Mark Baptist Church; Thursday, Pastor Aron Hopkins, New Hope Baptist Church; Friday: Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist church; Sunday, Pastor Charles McDonald, Mt. Early Baptist Church, Albany.
Land Dedication Service, 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman.
God Is Calling the Church Back To Holiness Program, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Guest speaker: Pastor Bowman, Lumpkin. Attire: All white or off white.
Annual Lay Day, 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Mt Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road. Guest speaker: Rev Derrick Smith, Country Line, IMC. Dinner will be served afterwards.
Fellowship Day Program, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta.Guest speaker: Rev. LaVisha Williams, Presiding Elder of the Moultrie-McRae-Brunswick District. Dinner will be served after our morning worship service.”
Homecoming Services, 10 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Morning Worship; 6 p.m. Evening Worship, Nov. 17, Clyattville First Baptist Church, 5316 Madison Highway, Clyattville. Guest speaker: Bro. Noah Blount. Covered dish dinner will be immediately following the services.
Gospel/Musical Program, 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 110 West St. Featuring: Co Co and the Chosen Ones, Morven, The Brown Brothers and more.
Thanksgiving Day Services at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road.
139th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 18-21, 25-26; 11 a.m. Dec. 1, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar, Ga. Guest pastors and churches: Monday, Nov. 18, Rev. Brantley McCollough and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church; Tuesday, Nov. ; 19, Rev. Phillip Corker and Day Spring Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Nov. 20, Rev. Gerald Bailey and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Brooks County; Thursday, Nov. 21, Rev. Morris Jones and Antioch Baptist Church, Homerville; Monday, Nov. 25, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar; Tuesday, Nov. 26, Rev. Dr. Ronnie Mathis and Crossing Jordan Baptist Church; Sunday, Dec. 1, Rev. Dr. John H. Manning Sr. and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
4th Sunday Service, 8 a.m. Nov. 24, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
Youth Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Minister Naamen Hooker of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.