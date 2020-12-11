Christmas Food Giveaway, 9 a.m. Dec. 19, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. First come, first served. No ID required. Wear a mask. Sponsored by: Food Pantry Ministry Committee. For more information, call (229) 247-8881 or msmbc@bellsouth.net.
Morningside Baptist Church at 425 Connell Road, Valdosta invites you to “Faith Wins - Critical Faith Leaders Update” with Former Congressman Bob McEwen and David Barton from Wallbuilders, Dec.17 at 7 p.m.
