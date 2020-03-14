Noonday Bible Study, noon, Wednesdays, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Teacher. Rev. Ronald Wrice. Lunch will be served.
Lent Prayer Services, 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays through April 10th in Lent, First United Methodist Church, Patterson St. (across from the County Courthouse).
152nd Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. March 15, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road. Guest church: Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Charles E. Vinson Sr. Dinner will be served.
7 Day Revival, 7 p.m. March 14-15; You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Revivalists: Saturday, Pastor Stacia White: Sunday, Pastor Ronnie Evans Jr.
Annual Women Conference 2020, 10 a.m. March 14, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Laconte. Theme: “Lord Make Me Over.” Speakers: Pastor Patrina Fordham, Siloam Baptist Church, Morven; Min. Annie Miller, Brown Chapel, Hahira; Min. Pinkie Brown, Second Elizabeth, Dixie.
Revival Meeting, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 15; 7 p.m. March 16-18, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit #11. Guest speaker: Evang. Mike Holcomb, formerly of the legendary Inspirations Quartet of Bryson City, N.C. Special music: Bro. Holcomb.
Women’s Day Program, 11:30 am. March 15, Grace Tabernacle, 1244 N. Lee St. Speaker: Prophetess Linda F. Showell, Gainesville, Fla.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. March 15, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave., Sunday, Guest Speaker: Rev. George Bennett, member of the board of directors for South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness (SGPEH). This is Share the Plate Sunday at UU Valdosta. Donations to the plate this Sunday, not designated as pledges will go to SGPEH. Children’s Religious Education is concurrent with Sunday services. Meet & Greet follows the service.
Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day, 3 p.m. March 15, Saint Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St. Theme: “His Will”. Guest speaker: Prophetess Sabrina Smith, CDC City of Praise. Attire: White (optional).
Annual Gospel Anniversary, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3 p.m. March 15, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira.
Spring Revival 2020, 7 p.m. March 16-18, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Speakers: Associate Ministers of Mount Hope. Monday, Min. James Brown: Tuesday, Min. Rockie Hadley: Wednesday, Min. Ronald Wrice.
Annual Spring Revival, 7 p.m. March 17-20, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Guest pastors and churches: Tuesday, Pastor Bernard Robinson and Greater Pleasant Temple Church family; Wednesday, Pastor Rim Riser and Restoration Fellowship Church family; Thursday, Pastor Lloyd Salary and Thomas Chapel Church family; Friday: Pastor Phillip Corker and Day Spring Missionary Baptist Church family.
Pastor and Wife’s Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 18-20; 11 a.m. March 22, Rehoboth Church of Valdosta, 2414 Hwy. 41. Guest speakers: Wednesday, Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church; Thursday, Pastor Jimmy Williams, Victory Church; Friday, Pastor Jeffrey Hunter, The Rock Outreach Ministry Church; Sunday, Rev. Corey Brown, St. John Baptist Church, Gainesville.
Frog Program (Fully Rely Of God), 6 p.m. March 19, Mount Ararat Missionary Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Dr. William C. Morgan.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. March 21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East. Featuring various speakers.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. March 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Annual Choir Musical, 3 p.m. March 22, Greater Pleasant Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 309 Cherry St. Guests: The Sharper Singers, Mt. Olive Church Choir, Shady Grove, St. John AME Church Choir, Mt. Carmel Church of God in Saints, Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, New Hope Baptist Church Choir and many more.
Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. March 29, Victory Church, 809 Tillman St., Hahira. Guest speaker: T.C. Boone, Faith Perfecting Life Center, Warner Robins. Dinner will be served.
123rd Church Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m., March 29, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church. 702 Johnson St. Bishop Thomas L. Brown, Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District (Georgia) will be the preacher for the occasion. Dinner will be served after service.
Easter Egg Hunt, 12-2 p.m. April 11, Brooks County practice field behind the football stadium, Quitman. Sponsored by Love Joy Chapter #246 Order of the Eastern Star. There will be food, fun and good fellowship.
