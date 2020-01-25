Pastor and Lady Liz Curry 1st Anniversary, 3 p.m. Jan. 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84, Stockton.
Pastor and Wife’s 17th Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Guest speaker: Pastor Lloyd Salary Jr. and Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. A fellowship dinner will follow Sunday morning service.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Johnny Bradley and Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.
Celebrating Recovery, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Guest speaker: First Lady Denese Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, Clyattville.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, Bethel AME Church, 202 South Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Dr. Christopher Hall. Dinner will be served after service.
Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 26, St. Paul COGIC, Cecil. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Curtis Sermons.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 26, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Anna Hall, “A Writer’s Spirituality: Lessons from the Writing Life.” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Following the service, a light potluck lunch and our first conversation about the Unitarian Universalist Association Common Read. The selected book Is An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz (Beacon Press 2015). Also, there is a new young people’s version of the book available. More information on the common read is available here: https://www.uua.org/books/read.
Census Information Session, 6 p.m. Feb. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Presenter: Thad Wright of the U.S. Census Bureau. Topics: Importance of the Census, Stigma of the Census, Employment Opportunities.
First Friday Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta. This service is a very relaxed format with Lectio Divina (Latin for “Divine Reading”), a traditional monastic practice of scriptural reading, meditation and prayer intended to promote communion with God and to increase the knowledge of God’s word.
Annual Black History Celebration, 11 a.m. Feb. 16, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
8 a.m. Worship Service on 4th Sunday (Feb. 23), Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
