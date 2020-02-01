6th Annual “Men In Black” Program, 6 p.m. Feb. 1, St. Paul COGIC, Cecil, Ga. Guest speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson Jr., Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Sparks.
Homecoming Celebration, 11 a.m. Feb. 2, Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4011 North Oak Street Extension.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Feb. 2, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Topic: “What Does it Mean to be a People of Resilience?” A Soul Matters message. Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the service.
Census Information Session, 6 p.m. Feb. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Presenter: Thad Wright of the U.S. Census Bureau. Topics: Importance of the Census, Stigma of the Census, Employment Opportunities.
First Friday Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta. This service is a relaxed format with Lectio Divina (Latin for “Divine Reading”), a traditional monastic practice of scriptural reading, meditation and prayer intended to promote communion with God and to increase the knowledge of God’s word.
Menuary Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Dillinoy CME Church, Railroad St., Morven. Guest Speaker: Pastor Chandler Daniels of Grace Victory Church.
Annual Black History Program, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 9, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church of LeCounte. Guest speaker: Teacher Mary Jones of Siloam Baptist Church of Morven. Theme: “Walking with God.”
Black History Observance, 11 a.m. Feb. 9, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St. Theme: “African Americans and the Vote;” “Exploring 150 Years and more of the Struggle”. Speaker: Dr. Jerry Hardee.
Annual Black History Program, 4 p.m. Feb. 15, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Topic: “All Things New”. Guest speaker: Min. Naamen Hooker, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
Annual Black History Celebration, 11 a.m. Feb. 16, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Annual Family and Friends Day/ Celebration of Black History Month, 11 a.m. Feb. 16, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira. In observation of Black History Month, they invite you to wear your African regalia (attire). Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards.
Annual Black History Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park Street, Hahira. Guest Speaker: Elder Owen Miller.
Worship Service, 8 a.m. Feb. 23, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Appreciation Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 23, Dillinoy CME Church, Railroad St., Morven. Asking all choirs, quartets to come. Contact: Brother Allen Nelson, (229) 412-9943.
The Senior Ministry (ROSA) at New Life Ministries is sponsoring an overnight trip to Montgomery, Ala., April 10. They will visit the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Civil Rights Memorial, Rosa Parks, Freedom Rides and Legacy Museums. Cost is $50 for transportation. Deadline to pay is March 29. Group lodging is available. Call 229-249-9077 for more information.
