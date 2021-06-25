Community Outreach Program will be held at 3 p.m. June 27 at Believers Love Assembly, 215 Randall Rd., Hahira. There will be a clothing drive and food.
150th Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. June 27, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Naylor. Speaker: Rev. William C. Morgan.
K.K. Ministries International hosts “Ask God for more Grace” Conference, July 7-11, VSU Conference Center, 1215 N. Patterson St. Morning Glory at 8 a.m.; Morning Seminar, 9:30-11 a.m.; Workshops, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Evening Worship, 7-11 p.m. The host will be, Apostle Kathy Kinchen. Guest speakers include Prophetess Mortechia Weldon , Apostle D. Graham, Bishop J. Quist, Prophet D. Powell, Prophet Kervin Dieudonne, Teacher Kgomotso Kinchen, Pastor Bernard Sheely and Pastor Arthur Wade.
For registration email: kkinchen@bellsouth.net or KathyKinchenminitries.com or call (229) 740-8679.
