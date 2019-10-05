Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Revivalist: Pastor George Foreman, Grace City Church.
South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 5, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road.
4th Anniversary Gospel Sing, 5 p.m. Oct. 5, Open Arms Faith Ministry, 1601 S. Patterson St. Featuring: Bishop Hill and The Anointed Ones. They are asking all choirs soloists quartet groups praise dancers to participate.
Packaging and distribution of food and other life-changing aid to people in developing nations, 2 p.m. Oct. 6, First Presbyterian Church, fellowship hall with entrance on Magnolia St., Valdosta downtown.
Fall Gospel Meeting, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7 p.m. Oct. 7-10, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road. Guest speakers Sunday, Robert Clemons, Albany; Monday, Melvin Whitsett, Tifton; Tuesday, Leroy Butler Jr.; Wednesday, Jesse Jackson, Albany; Thursday, James Morrison. Dinner will be served Sunday after morning service.
Senior Choir’s 81st Anniversary, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Connectional; Laity Day, 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 702 Johnson St. Keynote speaker: Dr. Jerry L. Hardee, Immediate Past President of Paine College, Augusta. Dr. Hardee and his wife Wy Hardee are long-time members of Bethel CME Church in Valdosta.
Annual Youth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
14th Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Fundraiser Event, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Victory Christian School and Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit 11. Mega yard sale and vendor event both days. Classic auto and truck show Saturday from 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Lots of food, kids’ games, blood mobile and more.
Annual Mission Program, 9 a.m. Oct. 12, St Lewis Baptist Church, 679 Hwy. 135 Lakeland. Speaker: Pastor Lisa Jones, Deliverance Center Church. Breakfast will be served.
Open House, New worship location; 11 a.m. Oct. 12, South 41 Church of Christ: The Jackson Drive Family; 4030 S. Hwy. 41, Valdosta. (In Dasher, Ga./Mile post No. 9); Refreshments; Enter for a chance for a new bicycle.
Life Skills Conference, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Pauline Church, Hwy. 133 Morven Hwy. Free. Registration deadline is Oct. 12. To reserve, call Kelly at (229) 412-5762.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-17, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ, Mineola. Speakers: Elder Benjamin Love, Hahira. A guest church will participate in the program each night. On Sunday, Elder Garnell Frazier, pastor, will be the speaker.
Community Fall Festival, 10 a.m. 1 p.m., Oct. 19, New Harvest United Methodist Church, 2548 E. Park Ave. Hosted by the Youth Department. There will be free food, games for all ages, bounce house, cake walk, trunk or treat, and much more.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. Oct. 19, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 U.S. Highway 84 East, Stockton. Theme: “If the Shoe Fits; Wear It.” Featuring: anointed Gospel Wonders and Dr. Joe Troupe, Pastor of River Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
