106th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m. July 28, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 110 West St.
74th Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 28, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 W. Park St., Hahira. Speakers: 11 a.m., Mother Clara Graham and 3 p.m., Pastor Jay Williams.
Sunday service, 10:45 a.m. July 28, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Anna Hall, “#vanlife: Lessons in Life And Faith.” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday service. Meet ’n’ Greet follows the service.
Restitution Revival Ministry, 3-6 p.m. July 27, John W. Saunders Memorial Park, 1151 River St. Speaker: Brother Vernon D. Heslep (returning to Valdosta after 39 years).
Back-to-School Bash, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. July 27, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Sponsored by the Youth Department.
Annual Revival, 6 p.m. July 28; 7 p.m. July 29 -Aug. 1; 11 a.m. Aug. 4 (Family & Friends Day) St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar. Guest speakers: Sunday, July 28, Dr. Donald Walker, Concord Baptist Church; Monday, Rev. Cameron Williams, Evergreen Baptist Church; Tuesday, Rev. Charles Day, Mt. Ararat Baptist Church; Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Baptist Church; Thursday, Rev. Dr. John M. Manning Sr., St. Mark Baptist Church.
First Friday Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 2, First Presbyterian Church, 313 N Patterson St. A worship opportunity open to the community as part of the downtown Valdosta First Friday events.
Back-To-School Bookbags & Supplies Giveaway, (while supplies last), 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 3, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 W. Park St., Hahira. There will also be free food.
Homecoming, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Dress casual in your yellow and white attire. Dinner will be served. For more information, contact Apostle Lane at (229) 415-1893.
150th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Aug. 5-9; 11 a.m. Aug. 11, St. Lewis Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy. 135, Naylor. Theme: Honoring our legacy. Guest speaker, Rev. Dr. Joe Troope, Pastor of River Hill M.B. Church. Dinner will be served after Sunday service.
Pastor & Wife’s 12th Year Anniversary Celebration (Rev. James L. & Lady Deborah White), 7 p.m. Aug. 7-9; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 11, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 129 Bethlehem Church St., Lake Park (Howell). Guest speakers and churches: Wednesday, Pastor Georgia Blunt and New Jerusalem Baptist Church of Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Felicia Williams and Hosanna Baptist Church of Lake Park Friday, Pastor David A. Adams, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Valdosta; Sunday at 11 a.m., Pastor Robert Weaver, River of Life Church of Warner Robins, Ga.; 3 p.m. service, Bishop Wade McCrae, Union Cathedral Ministry, Valdosta. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after Sunday morning service.
Deacon Ordination Service, 3 p.m. Aug. 11, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
Men and Boys Two-Day Conference, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Live Oak Church of God, 9828 US Hwy. 129 South Live Oak, Fla. Guests: Aug. 16, Bishop Horace Brown and his Pastor Lisa Jones and Praise Team from Valdosta and Statenville. For Praise and Worship, ladies are welcome on this night; Aug. 17, North Florida FCA Director Pastor Skipper Hair. There will be a door prize giveaway. Deer hunt at Buckhead Farms in Jennings, Fla.
Deacons & Deaconess Anniversary, 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Allen M. Lane, Trinity M.B. Church of Boston.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session will focus on one who has lost a spouse. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
