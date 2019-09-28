Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. each Sunday, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave.” This group will meet weekly. Each session includes a video presentation, workbook and discussion time. Cost $15 for the course workbook. New people are welcome to join. If interested, please contact Pastor David Tart, (229) 300-8805 or email davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Weekly Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road. Topic: The Book of Isaiah.
Little River Baptist Association Sunday School Convention/Workshop, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28-29, Springfield Baptist Church, 105 Martin Luther King Drive, Tifton. There will be classes for all ministries of the church; deacons, laymen, missionaries, choir members, ushers, youth and many more.
Free Food & Clothing, 9 - 11 a.m., Sept. 28, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park St., Hahira.
Blackout and Youth Services, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 10 a.m. Sept. 29, Victory Church Inc., 809 Tillman St. Hahira. Saturday, there will be singers, choirs, dancers and step teams. Special guests for Youth Service: Elder Howard and the Holy Temple COGIC family.
Community Day & Gospel Meeting, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m Sept. 28; 11 a.m. Sept. 29; 7 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Newsome Street Church of Christ, Hahira. Family Community Day with food, games, horses and giveaways from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Gospel Meeting is Sept. 28 – Oct 2 with guest speaker, Al Jackson of Jacksonville, Fla. Theme: Standing Firm in Faith. Sunday worship followed by lunch and afternoon service. Weekday services are at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Walter Scott Jr. is the local minister.
5th Sunday Gospel Fest, 6 p.m. Sept. 29, Unity Church of God, 906 B. Williams St. Featuring: Unity Church of God Choir; Deep Creek MBC, Lake City Fla.; Zion Sons, Pahokee Fla.; Lil McDougal and the Spiritual Wonders; Deacon Curtis Williams; Bro. Kevin Edwards.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 29, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Anna Hall, “Don’t Fence Me In”: Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the services.
Fifth Sunday Service, 11 a.m. Sept. 29, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Speaker: Minister Charlene Lane Blake. Dinner will be served.
“Blessing of the Animals”, 5 p.m. Sept. 29, First Presbyterian Church, Valdosta downtown. Have an animal too large or unruly to join in the blessing, no worries, just bring a photo. Photos may also be emailed to office@firstpresvaldosta.org if you are out of town or unable to attend.
Revival, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-4; 7 p.m. Oct. 5, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Revivalist: Pastor George Foreman, Grace City Church.
South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association, 7 p.m. Oct. 3; 10 a.m. Oct. 4; 9:45 a.m. Oct. 5, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road.
4th Anniversary Gospel Sing, 5 p.m. Oct. 5, Open Arms Faith Ministry, 1601 S Patterson St. Featuring: Bishop Hill and The Anointed Ones. They are asking all choirs soloists quartet groups praise dancers to participate.
Fall Gospel Meeting, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7 p.m. Oct. 7-10, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road. Guest speakers Sunday, Robert Clemons, Albany; Monday, Melvin Whitsett, Tifton; Tuesday, Leroy Butler Jr.; Wednesday, Jesse Jackson, Albany; Thursday, James Morrison. Dinner will be served Sunday after morning service.
Senior Choir’s 81st Anniversary, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Connectional; Laity Day, 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 702 Johnson St. Keynote speaker: Dr. Jerry L. Hardee, Immediate Past President of Paine College, Augusta. Dr. Hardee and his wife Wy Hardee are long-time members of Bethel CME Church in Valdosta.
Annual Youth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
14th Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Fundraiser Event, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Victory Christian School and Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit 11. Mega yard sale and vendor event both days. Classic auto and truck show Saturday from 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Lots of food, kids’ games, blood mobile and more.
Community Fall Festival, 10 a.m. 1 p.m., Oct. 19, New Harvest United Methodist Church, 2548 E. Park Ave. Hosted by the Youth Department. There will be free food, games for all ages, bounce house, cake walk, trunk or treat, and much more.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. Oct. 19, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Highway 84 East, Stockton. Theme: “If the Shoe Fits; Wear It.” Featuring: anointed Gospel Wonders and Dr. Joe Troupe, Pastor of River Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
