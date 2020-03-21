Due to the CDC request that we engage in social distancing, First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta downtown will be holding service by Live Stream only. Please join us at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings through Facebook, and follow our page as well for updates and other live stream activities we will be offering.
New Life Ministries cancel In-House Services: On behalf of Pastor J. Bernard Braswell, II and New Life Ministries, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic No In-House worship services until further notice. No Sunday School. No Mid-Week service Tithe and offering can be done at www.givelify.com.
Temple Israel’s annual corned beef sandwich sale has been postponed. You may keep your tickets or may get a refund at the Temple during these hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 20: 12-4 p.m. March 22: or 1-5 p.m. March 23.
Noonday Bible Study, noon, Wednesdays, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Teacher. Rev. Ronald Wrice. Lunch will be served.
Lent Prayer Services, 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays through April 10th in Lent, First United Methodist Church, Patterson St. (across from the County Courthouse).
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. March 21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East. Featuring various speakers.
Pastor and Wife’s Anniversary, 11 a.m. March 22, Rehoboth Church of Valdosta, 2414 Hwy. 41. Guest speaker: Rev. Corey Brown, St. John Baptist Church, Gainesville.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. March 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Annual Choir Musical, 3 p.m. March 22, Greater Pleasant Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 309 Cherry St. Guests: The Sharper Singers, Mt. Olive Church Choir, Shady Grove, St. John AME Church Choir, Mt. Carmel Church of God in Saints, Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, New Hope Baptist Church Choir and many more.
Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. March 29, Victory Church, 809 Tillman St., Hahira. Guest speaker: T.C. Boone, Faith Perfecting Life Center, Warner Robins. Dinner will be served.
123rd Church Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m., March 29, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church. 702 Johnson St. Bishop Thomas L. Brown, Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District (Georgia) will be the preacher for the occasion. Dinner will be served after service.
Easter Egg Hunt, 12-2 p.m. April 11, Brooks County practice field behind the football stadium, Quitman. Sponsored by Love Joy Chapter #246 Order of the Eastern Star. There will be food, fun and good fellowship.
Pastor George & First Lady Sinetta Blunt 15th Anniversary Celebration, 7 p.m. April 14-16; 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 19, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3488 Enberg Ave. Guest speakers and churches: Tuesday, Pastor Michael Lane and Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Boston, Ga.; Wednesday, Pastor James White and Bethlehem Baptist Church, Howell, Ga.; Thursday, Pastor Charles Dave and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont, Ga. Sunday at 8 a.m., Rev. Dr. Leon Washington, Evergreen M.B. Church, Kingsland, Ga. and 11 a.m., Pastor Thomas J. Haynes & Gospel Train Outreach Ministry, Madison, Fla.
