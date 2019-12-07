100 Women in Red, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 1018 Lake Park Road. Theme: Shake it off Sisters. We are covered by the Blood of Jesus Christ.” Guest speakers: Sis. Medina Harris and Lady Cynthia Usher. Women are asked to wear red.
Choir Anniversary, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Unity Church of God Choir, 906 B. Williams St. Featuring: Gospel Ensembletts, Pastor Michael Acees and the Miracle Workers, Mama Sharper & the Sharper Singers, The Anointed Straughters Sisters, Bishop Audre Hill and The Anointed Ones, Bishop Elijah Hadley and Brooks Community Choir, Deacon Curtis Williams, Bro. Kevin Edwards and others.
W.O.G. presents “The Ephesians 5 Man”, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest Speaker: Charlie Jr.
Inspirational Choir 24th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Dec 7, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
Harvest Day Program, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park St., Hahira. Theme: The Harvest is Great. Guest Speaker: Pastor David Northcutt.
Christmas Cantata, “Simply Carols,” 11 A.M. Dec. 8, First Presbyterian Church, Valdosta In addition, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary, the College of Arts presents the VSU Chamber Singers in concert.
Christmas Gala, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Theme: “Jesus is the best thing that ever happened to me.” Speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson, Mt. Olive MBC of Sparks. Cost: $15 Adults; $5 children 10 & under. There will be fun, food, entertainment. For more information, contact Terri Fleming at (229) 269-0399 or Marsha Greene at (229) 247-7260.
Annual Prayer Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 14, Mt. Olive MBC Hahira. Speaker: Evang. Margaret Williams, Mission of Hope, Adel. Theme: Women & Men of Bold Faith. Colors: Red and white in any combination.
Deacon Curtis Williams celebrates 45th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Unity Church of God 906B Williams St. Featuring: Johnson Two; Sharper Singers; Straughter Sisters; Unity Church of God; Little Bro and the Boys; Bishop Undrae Hill and Anointed Ones; Kevin Edwards; Sis. Mae Cowans; Tooley Singers; Little McDogah; and many more.
Family, Friends & Community Fellowship Day, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, New Destiny Temple of Deliverance, 745 S. Lee St. Guest speaker: Apostle Julia Berry of Joyful Sound Ministries, International. Dinner will be served to all who attend.
Annual Christmas Program, 11 a.m. Dec. 15, Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ, Mineola. Lunch will be served immediately following the program along with fun and fellowship.
4th Sunday Worship, 9 a.m. Dec. 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Western Division Union, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28; 9:45 a.m. Dec 29, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest: Rev. James Miller and Graham Chapel CME Church, Quitman.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, New Life Ministries, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road.
Emancipation Proclamation Service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St. Speaker: Rev. Aaron Hopkins.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Corey Brown, Flowery Branch.
Prayer Vigil, 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Senior Mission Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Initial Sermon of Min. James C. Brown, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
