Car Wash, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Bank of OZK, 1012 Lakes Blvd., Lake Park. Any size car or truck. Donations greatly accepted. All proceeds given will help support the work of About My Father’s Ministry.
Gospel Sing Appreciation Program in honor of Dea. Ernest and Sis. Willow D. Jenkins, 6 p.m. Aug. 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3835 White Water Road. Hosted by the Men of Worship Community Choir.
150th Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. Aug. 11, St. Lewis Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy. 135, Naylor. Theme: Honoring our legacy. Dinner will be served after Sunday service.
Pastor & Wife’s 12th Year Anniversary Celebration (Rev. James L. & Lady Deborah White), 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 11, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 129 Bethlehem Church St., Lake Park (Howell). Guest speakers and churches: 11 a.m., Pastor Robert Weaver, River of Life Church of Warner Robins; 3 p.m., Bishop Wade McCrae, Union Cathedral Ministry, Valdosta. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after Sunday morning service.
Deacon Ordination Service, 3 p.m. Aug. 11, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
Calendar Tea, 3 p.m. Aug. 11, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Hosted by the Senior Mission.
Men’s Day Program, 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Theme: “Men of God, Step Up to Your Call”. Guest speaker: Rev. Dexter Burch, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 11, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Dr. Patricia Marks, “How Cultural Symbols Offer Direction.” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet’n’Greet follows the service.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira. Guest speaker: Pastor J. Bernard Braswell of New Life Ministries.
Pastor and First Lady’s 11th Annual Anniversary, 7 p.m. Aug. 12-15; 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speakers: Monday, Pastor Wilbur Berrian, Gethsemane Holiness Church, Valdosta; Tuesday, Pastor Phillip Jackson, Empowerment Tabernacle, Jasper, Fla.; Wednesday, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral, Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Samuel Roberson. Sunday, Pastor Charles Vinson, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Valdosta.
Men and Boys Two-Day Conference, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Live Oak Church of God, 9828 US Hwy. 129 South Live Oak, Fla. Guests: Aug. 16, Bishop Horace Brown and his Pastor Lisa Jones and Praise Team from Valdosta and Statenville. For Praise and Worship, ladies are welcome on this night; Aug. 17, North Florida FCA Director Pastor Skipper Hair. There will be a door prize giveaway. Deer hunt at Buckhead Farms in Jennings, Fla.
Annual Musical Program (for musician Bryce Finley), 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Unity Church of God, 906 B Williams St. Soloists, groups, or choirs are invited to share in this occasion. For more information, contact Elder Patricia Jones at (229) 415-2264 or (229) 469-7053.
Westside Association Back to School Jamboree, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 17; 12-2 p.m. Aug. 18, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road.
Deacons & Deaconess Anniversary, 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Allen M. Lane, Trinity M.B. Church of Boston.
Annual Women’s Day, 10 a.m. Aug. 18, New Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. Shirley A. Washington, Lamont, Fla.
Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 19-23; Homecoming, 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Hwy. 122 E, Hahira. Theme: “Looking at what God has done.” Guest Churches: Monday, Min. Ton Jackson, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church; Tuesday, Min. Joe Troope, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Min. John Manning, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; Thursday, Min. George Blunt, New Jerusalem. Dinner will be served following Sunday morning worship.
16th Annual Mission Program, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speaker: Sis. Margaret Cummings, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Attire: All ladies are asked to dress in white attire with purple corsages.
Church Anniversary, 4 p.m. Aug. 25, New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 5324 Jackson Road, Morven. Hosted by Love Joy Chapter No. 246 Order of the Eastern Star. Guest speaker: Min. Veronica Anderson-Lewis. Dinner will be served after service.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session will focus on one who has lost a spouse. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.