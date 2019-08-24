Homecoming, 11 a.m. Aug. 25, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Naylor. Guest Speaker: Min. Eric Register, Adel. Dinner will be served after service.
Homecoming, 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Hwy. 122 E, Hahira. Theme: “Looking at What God has Done.” Dinner will be served following Sunday morning worship.
First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St., hosts Homecoming Days, former pastors, Aug. 25. Former First United Methodist Church Pastors Mike McAfee, 1989-97, Wayne Moseley, 1997-2001, and Charles Adams, 2002-05, will return for Homecoming Days. The Rev. Whit Byram is the current pastor. A dinner follows the pastors reunion service.
16th Annual Mission Program, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speaker: Sis. Margaret Cummings, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Attire: All ladies are asked to dress in white attire with purple corsages.
Church Anniversary, 4 p.m. Aug. 25, New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 5324 Jackson Road, Morven. Hosted by Love Joy Chapter No. 246 Order of the Eastern Star. Guest speaker: Min. Veronica Anderson-Lewis. Dinner will be served after service.
Stewards & Trustees Day, 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Felicia Williams, Hosanna Baptist Church.
Friends & Family Day, 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Daughters of Zion Refuge Center, 601 S. Lee St. Theme: “The Proof is in the Pudding.” Presented by Teach Outreach Ministries. Guest Evang.: Apostle Julia Grant Berry and the Joyful Sound Ministry family.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 27-29; 11 a.m. Sept. 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Rev. Willie Harris, Shady Grove Baptist Church, Hahira; Wednesday, Rev. Norman Edwards, New Jerusalem, Mt. Olive, Hahira; Thursday, Pastor Randall McCrae, Morningstar MBC, Homerville.
Mission Program, 3 p.m. Sept. 1, St. James Baptist Church, 104 1/2 Wisenbaker Lane. Guest speaker: Sis. Suzette Davis, Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. Attire: Ladies are asked to wear white attire with purple corsages.
Receive an anointing of oil on your hands, 11 a.m. Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta. The event is symbolizing God’s grace poured out upon us, blessing us as we continue to labor in God’s kingdom here on earth.
Unfinished Women’s Conference, 7 p.m. Sept. 6; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 7, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Norman Drive. Worship by: JJ Weeks and Natasha Owens. Guest speakers: Chrissie Forehand, Natasha Owens, Andrea C. Scott, Gayle Williams, Betty Gibson. Tickets: $35 for the weekend plus one meal (Saturday lunch). T-shirts: $15. Tickets may be purchased at: https.//www.itickets.com/events/427808.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session will focus on one who has lost a spouse. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Loss of a spouse seminar, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave.in classroom A-34. Please call or email or text Pastor David Tart if you would like to attend this special seminar. His phone number is 229-300-8805, and his email is davidtart1114@gmail.com. This seminar will include a 40- minute video, a discussion time and a new study book. This class will be especially helpful to someone who has lost a spouse. There is no charge for this class.
Senior Ushers Anniversary, 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Evang. Bessie Goins-Hamilton.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12; Family and Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 15, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Brantley McCollough, Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church; Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Alphonso Jackson Sr., Second Baptist Church, Miami, Fla.; Thursday, Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church; Sunday, at 8 a.m., Rev. Dr. Leon Washington, Evergreen M.B. Church, Woodbine; and 11 a.m., Rev. Charles Dave, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont.
120th Church Anniversary/Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Hwy., Quitman. Dress: Casual. There will be a covered dish luncheon following the service. Bring your lawn chairs and come prepared for an afternoon of fellowship and fun activities.
Ordination Service for Minister Wilbert Mobley Sr., 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
