Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 W. Valley St., Downtown. There will be gifts, baked goods, art, homemade items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozen casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Annual Community Mission Program, 6 p.m. Nov. 2, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Speaker: Sis. Tamika Sirmans.
Rummage Sale, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nov. 2, Gateway Baptist Church, 17825 Valdosta Hwy.
Usher Ministry #2’s Anniversary, 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman, Guest speaker: Rev. Marcus Hawkins, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, Fla.
Grief Recovery Group meeting, 3-5 p.m. each Sunday, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. New people are welcome to join. Each session includes a video, a discussion and sharing time. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. For more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-300-8805 or call the church: (229) 242-3562.
Dedication of New Sanctuary, 11 a.m. Nov 3; 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6, South 41 Church of Christ, 4030 S. Hwy. 41, Valdosta. Guest speakers: Sunday, Bro. Howard Wright, Camp Creek Church of Christ, Atlanta; Monday, Bro. John Iverson,Sr., Southside Church of Christ, Valdosta; Tuesday, Bro. Eric Cureton, Sr., River Street Church of Christ, Valdosta; Wednesday, Bro. Leroy Butler, Jr., Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ.
Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 3, Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church, 4672 Knights Ferry Rd.
Classical guitarist, Brian Luckett, will host a free concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, First Presbyterian Church Valdosta, downtown.
7th Annual Fashion & Dinner Show, “VICTORIOUS”, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 North Ashley St. Presented by Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. is a 501c3 community-focused organization which provides support (financial, emotional and spiritual), services, and inspiration to community members and their families as they face the challenges and issues of terminal illness. In addition to providing support to families, the organization may also assist with care-giving. This is the organization’s main effort to generate funds to support its’ giving, and to raise awareness in the community. For ticket information or to make a donation, please call Wanda Denson at (229) 506-2444.
Women’s Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 505 East Force St. Guest speaker: Rev. Tracy McGeathey-Lockley, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sharper Singers 44th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Nov. 10, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, 1401 Cypress St. Featuring: Unity Choir, Deacon Curtis Williams, Peasant Temple Choir, The Johnson Two, The Anointed Straughter Sisters, CoCo & the Chosen Ones, A.C. Braswell & Joyful Wonders, Converted, Gregory Gunn, The Sharper Singers, and many more. Free admission.
Estate Planning Conference, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Northway Community Church, 3740 Inner Perimeter Rd. Speaker: Hoyt Samples, Atty.
Worship Service honoring veterans, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Keynote speaker: Louis Edwards, MSgt (Ret), USAF, pastor of Grace Fellowship Bible Church.
Pastor & Wife Appreciation Program, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Ga. Hwy. 122 East, Hahira. Theme: “God’s Anointed Servant”. Attire: Navy & Silver. Dinner will be served after worship service.
Veterans Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, First United Methodist Church of Valdosta, 220 N. Patterson St. (across from the County Courthouse). Presentation of the Colors, Litany for our Forces, Armed Forces Medley, Guest speaker: Chaplain, Major Steven Cuneio of Moody Air Force Base. Veterans and families will be honored.
Veterans Program, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Rd. Guest speaker: Cassandra Morrison, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, White Water Rd., Valdosta. All veterans are invited to attend.
Veterans Program & Luncheon, 10 a.m. Nov. 11, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Speaker: Rev. Tony Sirmans.
119th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 12-14,; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Churches: Tuesday, Rev. Pernell Adams and the New Salem M.B. Church of Barney; Wednesday, Memorial Program; Thursday, Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards and the Mt. Olive M.B. Church of Hahira; Sunday, Reverend Alonzo Fudge and the Beulah Hill M.B. Church of Dixie.
Pastor’s 2nd Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 13-15; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: Honoring our “Pastor’s Spiritual Knowledge and Earthly Understanding”. Guest churches: Wednesday, Dr. John Manning, St. Mark Baptist Church; Thursday, Pastor Aron Hopkins, New Hope Baptist Church; Friday: Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist church; Sunday, Pastor Charles McDonald, Mt. Early Baptist Church, Albany, Ga.
Land Dedication Service, 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman.
God Is Calling the Church Back To Holiness Program, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Bowman, Lumpkin, Ga. Attire: All white or off white.
Fellowship Day Program, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta.Guest speaker: Rev. LaVisha Williams, Presiding Elder of the Moultrie-McRae-Brunswick District. Dinner will be served after our morning worship service.”
Homecoming Services, 10 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Morning Worship; 6 p.m. Evening Worship, Nov. 17, Clyattville First Baptist Church, 5316 Madison Highway, Clyattville. Guest speaker: Bro. Noah Blount. Covered dish dinner will be immediately following the services.
4th Sunday Service, 8 a.m. Nov. 24, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman.
Youth Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Speaker: Min. Naamen Hooker of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
