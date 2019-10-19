Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church will be celebrating its Men and Women Day on Sunday October 20 at 3 p.m. Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Ochlochnee and the Rev. Johnny Cox will be in charge of service.
The youth department of New Harvest United Methodist Church, 2548 E. Park Ave., will hold a community fall festival Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be free food, games for all ages, bounce house, cake walk, trunk or treat, and much more.
New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church will hold an usher ministry program Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. The theme is “If the Shoe Fits; Wear It” and will feature anointed Gospel Wonders and Dr. Joe Troupe, pastor of River Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Annual Fall Revival, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 129 Bethlehem Church St., Lake Park (Howell). Lunch will be served Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.
New Services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Generations of Faith at First Presbyterian Valdosta downtown, in the Fellowship Hall. A light breakfast will be offered followed by a study of “Spiritual Practices” with opportunity to choose one of three Learning Centers: Discussion, Activity or Meditation and Journaling. All ages are welcome.
Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Quitman will begin having 8 a.m. church service on every 4th Sunday beginning this 4th Sunday, Oct. 27.
Annual Fall Revival, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ, Mineola.
Annual Youth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Lay Gospel Explosion, 4 p.m. Oct. 20, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.
Pastor and Wife celebrate 3rd Anniversary, 10 a.m. Oct. 20, Victory Church Inc., Hahira Guest speaker: Rev. Charles E. Vinson, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Clyattville. Dinner will be served following the service.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. George Bennett, “Who is my Neighbor?” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the service.
Fall Revival, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-25, St. Paul COGIC, Cecil, Ga. Guest Evang.: Supt. Robert Spencer, Macon.
Annual Fall Revival & Family and Friends’ Day, 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23; 10 a.m. Oct. 27, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 411-415 East Crane Ave. Guest speakers: Monday, Pastor Bernard Robinson, Greater Pleasant Temple Missionary Baptist Church; Tuesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Pastor John Manning, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; Sunday, Rev. Dexter Burch of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Dinner will be served on Sunday after morning worship.
Life Skills Conference, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Pauline Church, Hwy. 133 Morven Hwy. Free. Registration deadline is Oct. 12. To reserve, call Kelly at (229) 412-5762.
14th Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Harvest Festival Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson Road. There will be activities, goody bags, health awareness tips, clothes closet, food, prizes, games, drawings and more.
Pink Out Fellowship Service, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Valdosta Community Church, 3937-A Bemiss Road. Emcee Margrette Strother. Guest speaker: Angela King. Featuring: Family Affair Chorale, Fitzgerald; Perfecting Saints Praise Team, Quitman; Pastor Calvin Williams; Trez Miller and Valdosta Community Choir; Dance Ministry of Kayla Calloway.
Annual Friends and Family Day Program, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Mt. Vienna AME, 4880 Vienna Church Road.
Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 W. Valley St., Downtown. There will be gifts, baked goods, art, homemade items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozen casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Usher Ministry #2’s Anniversary, 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman, Guest speaker: Rev. Marcus Hawkins, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, Fla.
Women’s Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 505 East Force St. Guest speaker: Rev. Tracy McGeathey-Lockley, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sharper Singers 44th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Nov. 10, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, 1401 Cypress St. Featuring: Unity Choir, Deacon Curtis Williams, Peasant Temple Choir, The Johnson Two, The Anointed Straughter Sisters, CoCo & the Chosen Ones, A.C. Braswell & Joyful Wonders, Converted, Gregory Gunn, The Sharper Singers, and many more. Free admission.
119th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 12-14,; 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest Churches: Tuesday, Rev. Pernell Adams and the New Salem M.B. Church of Barney; Wednesday, Memorial Program; Thursday, Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards and the Mt. Olive M.B. Church of Hahira; Sunday, Reverend Alonzo Fudge and the Beulah Hill M.B. Church of Dixie.
Land Dedication Service, 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Baptist Church, Quitman.
