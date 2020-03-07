Noonday Bible Study, noon, Wednesdays, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Teacher. Rev. Ronald Wrice. Lunch will be served.
Lent Prayer Services, 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays in Lent, First United Methodist Church, Patterson St. (across from the County Courthouse).
Free concert featuring High Point University Chamber Singers, 5 p.m. March 8, First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta, downtown.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m. March 8, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park St., Hahira. Program Theme: “Hold on Help is on the Way” Speaker: Elder Michael White.
Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. March 8, Grace Victory Church, 303 N. Forrest St.; Speaker: Min. Yolanda White.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. March 8, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. “Freedom and Responsibility” – An exploration of our 5th principle: UU Congregations affirm and promote “the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregation and in society at large.” Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet & Greet after the service.
152nd Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 10-12; 11 a.m. March 15, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road. Dinner will be served.
152nd Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 10-12; 11 a.m. March 15, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road. Guest churches: Tuesday, Hosanna Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor Felicia Williams, Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor Andrew Fleming, New Zion Christian Center - Elder Lenford Johnson; Wednesday: Concord Baptist Church - Pastor Donald Walker, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church - Pastor Tommy L. Goins, St. Juke Freewill Baptist Church - Pastor Willie F. Lee; Thursday: River Hill Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Joe Troope, Payton AME Church - Rev. Velma Grant; Francis Lake AME Church - Rev. Sharron Jackson; Sunday: Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Charles E. Vinson Sr. Dinner will be served.
7 Day Revival, 7:30 p.m. March 10-13; 7 p.m. March 14-15; You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Revivalist: Monday, Apostle Minnie Lane; Tuesday, Pastor Elanda Cason: Wednesday, Apostle Dee Carter Taylor: Thursday, Min. Ronnie Rollins: Friday, Apostle Darrell Barron: Saturday, Pastor Stacia White: Sunday, Pastor Ronnie Evans Jr.
Annual Women Conference 2020, 10 a.m. March 14, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Laconte. Theme: “Lord Make Me Over”. Speakers: Pastor Patrina Fordham, Siloam Baptist Church, Morven; Min. Annie Miller, Brown Chapel, Hahira; Min. Pinkie Brown, Second Elizabeth, Dixie.
Revival Meeting, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 15; 7 p.m. March 16-18, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit #11. Guest speaker: Evang. Mike Holcomb, formerly of the legendary Inspirations Quartet of Bryson City, N.C. Special music: Bro. Holcomb.
Women’s Day Program, 11:30 am. March 15, Grace Tabernacle, 1244 N. Lee St. Speaker: Prophetess Linda F. Showell, Gainesville, Fla.
Spring Revival 2020, 7 p.m. March 16-18, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Speakers: Associate Ministers of Mount Hope. Monday, Min. James Brown: Tuesday, Min. Rockie Hadley: Wednesday, Min. Ronald Wrice.
Annual Spring Revival, 7 p.m. March 17-20, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Guest pastors and churches: Tuesday, Pastor Bernard Robinson and Greater Pleasant Temple Church family; Wednesday, Pastor Rim Riser and Restoration Fellowship Church family; Thursday, Pastor Lloyd Salary and Thomas Chapel Church family; Friday: Pastor Phillip Corker and Day Spring Missionary Baptist Church family.
Pastor’s and Wife Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 18-20; 11 a.m. March 22, Rehoboth Church of Valdosta, 2414 Hwy. 41. Guest speakers: Wednesday, Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church; Thursday, Pastor Jimmy Williams, Victory Church; Friday, Pastor Jeffrey Hunter, The Rock Outreach Ministry Church; Sunday, Rev. Corey Brown, St. John Baptist Church, Gainesville.
Frog Program (Fully Rely Of God), 6 p.m. March 19, Mount Ararat Missionary Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Dr. William C. Morgan.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. March 21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East. Featuring various speakers.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. March 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. March 29, Victory Church, 809 Tillman St., Hahira. Guest speaker: T.C. Boone, Faith Perfecting Life Center, Warner Robins. Dinner will be served.
123rd Church Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m., March 29, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church. 702 Johnson St. Bishop Thomas L. Brown, Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District (Georgia) will be the preacher for the occasion. Dinner will be served after service.
The Senior Ministry (ROSA) at New Life Ministries is sponsoring an overnight trip to Montgomery, Ala., April 10. They will visit the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Civil Rights Memorial, Rosa Parks, Freedom Rides and Legacy Museums. Cost is $50 for transportation. Deadline to pay is March 29. Group lodging available. Call 229-249-9077 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.