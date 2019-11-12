ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from brain surgery after being admitted to Emory University on Monday night.
There were no complications during the Tuesday morning surgery, according to the Carter Center. The purpose of the procedure was to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding that had resulted from recent falls.
Carter will remain in the hospital for observation, according to a statement, that also stated he and his wife, Rosalynn, "thank everyone for the well-wishes they received."
On Oct. 21, Carter fell in his Plains home and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. The Carter Center stated he was in “good spirits” during recovery and looking forward to resting at home. He was released from the hospital on Oct. 24 but another bump of his head the same month left him with a black eye and stitches.
Despite his health problems, the 39th president continued to teach Sunday school about twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his home town. The Associated Press reported up to 450 attend his teachings in the church that has only about 30 members.
Carter told the crowd during a service on Nov. 3 that he "was absolutely and completely at ease with death" after doctors told him in 2015 that his cancer had spread to his brain.
"I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly," Carter said. "I obviously prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death."
When Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on Oct. 1, he became the oldest living former U.S. president.
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson — who announced he was ending his term early and retiring this year — told CNHI that Carter is “a truly great American who deserves many more” birthdays.
Carter has remained vocal about his views on current politics. In June, he made national headlines after questioning the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency. Carter said he believed Trump would have lost the 2016 election without Russian help.
“There’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election and I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” Carter said, at the Carter Center’s annual retreat in Leesburg, Va. “He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”
When asked by the moderator if that meant Carter thought Trump was an illegitimate president, Carter said: “based on what I just said, which I can’t retract, I would say yes.”
Carter also condemned Trump’s actions at the border and treatment of immigrants and their children.
“Every day, we send a disgraceful signal around the world that this is what the president and the United States government stands for. And that is torture and kidnapping of little children. Separation from their parents and deprivation of those who are incarcerated,” Carter said at that time. “What ICE is doing under direct orders of the president is a disgrace to the United States and I hope it will soon be ended. Maybe not until the 2020 election as we change presidents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.