ATLANTA — The state senate seat vacated by the death of Sen. Greg Kirk will be filled in special election to be held in February.
The Americus Republican died late last month after battling bile duct cancer.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday the special election for the Senate District 13 seat will be held Feb 4. If needed, a run-off will be held March 3.
Qualifying for the special election will be in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta on Jan. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $400.
District 13 includes parts of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner and Wilcox counties. Jan. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the special election.
