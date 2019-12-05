WASHINGTON D.C. — Georgia’s senior Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives will not be seeking re-election next year.
U.S. Rep. Tom Graves has served Georgia’s 14th northwest district after winning a special election in 2010. His announcement will likely lead to a contentious battle to represent the conservative area.
Graves won his election in 2018 with 77% of the votes.
In a letter to constituents sent Thursday, Graves’ said he decided not to seek re-election, saying it has come time for him to “pass the baton.”
“Now it's my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades,” Graves said in his statement.
Graves said he is looking forward to finishing out the remainder of his term with a focus on the Committee on the Modernization of Congress — a committee established in January of this year to “investigate, study, make findings, hold public hearings and develop recommendations on modernizing Congress.”
Graves is the vice-chair of the modernization committee as well as serving on the House Appropriations Committee.
Graves joins a wave of senior GOP congressmen retiring at the conclusion of their current terms. Georgia U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville, announced his retirement effective at the end of his current term.
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson will not finish out his current term, retiring effective Dec. 31, citing ongoing health struggles. Gov. Brian Kemp announced businesswoman Kelly Loeffler will be finishing Isakson's term in office.
