ATLANTA — Lawmakers will not yet make recommendations on whether gambling should be legalized in Georgia.
A Senate study committee on gaming and para-mutual wagering on horse racing and Georgia’s equine industry voted unanimously to adopt a summary report of the committee meetings but without offering recommendations.
Ultimately, a decision to legalize gambling in Georgia doesn’t fall on lawmakers but the general public. Legalization would require a vote on a constitutional amendment.
Georgia has been slow in legalizing any form of gambling. It wasn't until 1992 that voters approved a state-run lottery. Lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are looking at what gambling could mean for the state.
Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, chairman of the Senate study committee, asked committee members to prioritize the revenue gambling could generate and more importantly the jobs it could create in both urban and rural areas.
“I have been very up front since the beginning that I wanted to create jobs with these two industries,” Beach told committee members, “especially the horse racing industry that I’ve been passionate about in building an equine industry.”
Beach said the committee learned a majority of sports betting takes place virtually online and does not create many jobs. Legalizing sports betting would also require a constitutional amendment.
For the first time, Beach said, sports franchises have sent letters of support to lawmakers to legalize betting.
Presidents of the Atlanta Hawks, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United teams formed an alliance and sent a letter of support to state lawmakers.
“Georgia is the 12th largest state for illegal wagering,” the letter states. “It is not going away. That is why we must ensure the industry is above-board and transparent.”
The group estimated sports betting would generate $50 million in gross revenue for the state.
Sen. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, told the committee as a mother, she wants to continue to explore ways the state can expand funding for its pre-kindergarten programs.
Money grossed from the Georgia lottery has historically gone toward the HOPE scholarship.
Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainsville, president pro tempore, said it is important for lawmakers to examine all angles and perspectives.
The committee has heard opposition from evangelicals.
“This is a topic that can be decisive at times,” Miller said.
A special House committee on economic growth is also weighing the idea of legalizing various forms of gambling before the session commences.
In the Georgia General Assembly, a two-thirds vote is needed to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot. But voters will be the final voice in deciding whether sports betting, casinos and horse racing will be added to Georgia’s gaming list.
The Senate committee unanimously voted on sending a report to the Lt. Governor’s office without any recommendations.
Beach said lawmakers will continue to work with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s office to determine recommendations before Jan. 13.
