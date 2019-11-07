WASHINGTON — The USDA recalled nearly 2.1 million pounds of chicken in eight states, including Georgia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday that 2,071,397 pounds of poultry from Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. in Arkansas, is to be immediately pulled from shelves.
The department said it believes the chicken may be contaminated with metal and other materials.
The items — produced between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 — were shipped to places in Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the products, the department said, however the risk is classified as ‘high.’
“Food safety is a very serious matter at Simmons. That is why Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall of approximately 2 million pounds of fresh and frozen chicken products due to the potential to contain extraneous material, specifically metal,” the company said in a statement. “We are working closely with regulatory authorities and affected customers to expedite this product recall.”
Labels of the affected poultry products can be viewed on the department's website.
