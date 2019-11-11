ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to put an end to pesky spoof calls.
State Rep. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, announced that he will introduce legislation in the upcoming session that would ban disguising caller identification information in Georgia.
The “Neighbor Spoofing Protection Act” would ban individuals, companies and other organizations from “knowingly misleading or providing inaccurate information relating to their caller identification with the intent to defraud, cause harm or scam someone of anything of value,” according to a press release.
“The Neighbor Spoofing Protection Act would help Georgia curb the concerning amount of disguised calling in the state by implementing penalties against these callers,” Williams said in a statement. “Disguising caller identification does not only pose a risk to the recipients of these calls, but it hurts Georgia businesses whose name and phone numbers are being misappropriated.”
The legislation will allow the Public Service Commission to fine violators up to $2,000.
However, the legislation makes it clear that it would not prohibit law enforcement agencies from disguising caller identification if a court order specifically authorizes the use of caller identification manipulation. Phone service providers would also be exempt if authorized or required by federal law.
Williams’ legislation is following efforts in other states introducing legislation to limit the large number of spoof calls.
