ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has set the deadline for applications for U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat.
All Georgians who want to fill the remainder of Isakson’s term must submit their application online by Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
“I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications by Monday, Nov. 18,” Kemp said in a statement. “We will continue to carefully vet each application and nominate a person who will best serve our state and country.
The casting call has garnered applications from residents all across the Peach State — from military veterans, cooperate executives, former and current state politicians and media personalities. By the end of last month, the governor’s office had received over 500 applications, although submissions have slowed drastically.
Isakson announced his resignation effective at the end of 2019 because of health issues. He joins a number of GOP congressmen to announce retirement this year.
There are three years left in the senator’s term, which expires in 2022. The decision will lead to a special election for Isakson’s seat on the ballot with Sen. David Perdue’s seat — also up for grabs in November 2020.
President Donald Trump's former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price even threw in his name for consideration. Price served in the Trump administration from February to September in 2017 and resigned from the HHS following scrutiny over his travel expenses. Prior to that, he served in the House, representing Georgia's 6th congressional district.
Current U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and Trump ally has made frequent public appearances in Georgia politics since applying for the open seat.
Collins made appearances at Kemp’s human trafficking awareness event last month and joined the crowd at Trump’s “Black Voices for Trump” initiative launch earlier this month.
At the event, Trump told the crowd Collins was a “warrior” during the Mueller hearings and made a nod that the residents of Georgia “better like” him.
Trump was a headliner at a fundraiser for Collins in his North Georgia district — the event raised Collins hundreds of thousands of dollars. Trump again hinted at Collins sitting in the senate.
Georgia House Speaker Pro-Tempore Jan Jones also submitted an application for Isakson’s soon to be vacant seat.
Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, State Sen. Tyler Harper and Allen Buckley, former Libertarian candidate for Senate are included among the applications.
Angelic Moore, a former Kemp campaign staffer and Martha Zoller, a former aide to Kemp and to U.S. David Perdue have also applied.
Other politicians who have applied include: David Belle Isle, former Alpharetta mayor; former state Rep. Melvin Everson; and former State Sen. Judson Hill.
Democrat Matt Lieberman, the son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, was the first Democratic politicians to try his luck at Isakson’s seat.
“I’m running as a fed-up citizen of Georgia and for the fed-up citizens of Georgia,” Liberman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like I have to get off my butt and do something. I feel this is a calling. The gap between what Georgians want and what Republicans reflect in Georgia is huge.”
Democratic contenders who have ruled out a run at the vacant seat are Stacey Abrams, the 2018 gubernatorial contender, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath.
