ATLANTA — On the first day of the 2020 legislative session, House Speaker David Ralston honored former Rep. Jay Powell.
Powell died on Nov. 26, 2019 after collapsing at a GOP leadership caucus retreat. The 67-year-old was the Chairman of the House Rules committee.
Powell loved the Georgia House of Representatives, Ralston said.
"He regarded it as a place where good, sound policy was formulated, not a place to be burned down," he said on the House floor. "For members who sincerely wanted to understand the legislative process, there was not a better member of this body."
Ralston said that Powell was "truly a son of Southwest Georgia" and worked hard to revitalize rural areas across the state.
"As a founder of the House Rural Development Council back in 2017, he brought an intense passion and unrivaled work ethic to the goals of they already see," Ralston said. "And I want to tell you today that because of Jay Powell's leadership, Southwest Georgia, and particularly future generations of young people there, will have greater opportunities and a better quality of life."
