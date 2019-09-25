ATLANTA — Dawn Wood’s son suffered serious injuries in a car accident at age 17. Doctors prescribed a handful of painkillers – oxycontin and hydrocodone.
After a year, Wood said, he seemed fine. He didn’t ask for refills or complain about the pain. But after turning 18, he came to his mom and said, “I’m a heroin addict.”
Wood's son has been three years sober from opioids, but she didn’t avoid losing someone she loved to drugs. Her little brother overdosed at 21 years old — an addiction that started with prescription pain medication and led to heroin and fentanyl.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr recently announced the state was signing on to a national settlement with drug manufacturer and distributor Purdue Pharma to end a country-wide lawsuit against the company for its role in the opioid epidemic.
The deal is tentative, but could be worth up to $12 billion nationwide over a period of time. The Sackler family, owners of Purdue, will pay $3 billion to the plaintiffs and give-up the company. Purdue filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 16 as part of the deal.
But for families and advocates touched by the opioid epidemic, the settlement money is only a small dent when it comes to assessing the costs of the crisis.
Wood, who lives in Walker County, is the Georgia representative for a national group called Purdue Watchdogs, who advocate and lobby for stricter opioid laws.
“We have fought, a lot of people have died, and the money they are offering is nothing compared to what it’s going to take to fix this in Georgia,” Wood told CNHI.
In a statement regarding the decision to join the settlement, Carr said that the settlement was unexpected and he defended the choice to sign on.
“Our focus from the beginning has been to hold those accountable for their role in fueling the opioid crisis and to quickly and efficiently get resources into the hands of those who are struggling,” Carr said.
Carr said that the resources from the settlement will help combat the Georgia opioid crisis and “address the needs of people living in our communities who have been devastated by the actions of those who fueled it.”
There are approximately 180,000 Georgians who are struggling with addictive opioid-use, according to the Attorney General’s office.
Savannah resident Carol Egan is the founder of Purdue Watchdogs — a network of over 30 states — and travels across the country with other members looking at how different places are tackling the opioid epidemic.
The night before Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy, Egan was protesting in front of Purdue headquarters in Connecticut.
“Sorry but our national coalition of Watchdogs feel that Georgia AG Chris Carr has let the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma get away with mass murder,” Egan said in a statement to CNHI after hearing about the state signing onto the settlement.
Carr said that the settlement guarantees extra resources.
“Even if the settling parties proceeded to a trial against the company,” Carr said, “a jury verdict or court order—regardless of the amount it orders someone to pay—is only as good as the resources actually available to pay it and without a settlement there’s no guarantee any of the Sackler family’s resources will be available.”
The settlement with Purdue Pharma is only one piece of a larger puzzle, Carr said in a statement.
Over 80 Georgia cities, counties and hospitals have joined another lawsuit fueled by local governments across the country to hold 27 other prescription drug manufacturers and distributors accountable.
“Our office will continue to pursue our Georgia-specific litigation in the Business Case Division of the Gwinnett County Superior Court – regardless of Purdue’s status,” Carr said.
The decision to dismiss falls in the hands of Gwinnett County Judge Randolph Rich.
For now, Wood is making calls to local and state legislators lobbying for a bill that would require a yearly fee for manufacturers or distributors if they produce opioid drugs or contribute to the market in Georgia. Similar opioid tax legislation was a point of controversy in Minnesota’s last legislative session.
“We’re all talking about vaping and other things,” Wood said, “but we’re getting hundreds of calls a day from parents who have lost children.“
