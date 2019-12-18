ATLANTA — As President Donald Trump becomes the third president to be impeached by the U.S. House, Georgia’s delegation reacts to the votes — splitting party line, Democrats in favor of impeachment and Republicans against.
DEMOCRATS
All Georgia Democratic U.S. House members voted in favor of impeaching the president on both articles.
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop said in a statement “there is no joy” for him in the impeachment process because it has been “polarizing.” Bishop voted in favor of both articles of impeachment.
“To not impeach would say to future presidents they can disregard the constitutional authority given to Congress,” Bishop said. “To not impeach would announce to foreign countries that America’s presidency is for sale. To not impeach would tell future presidents they too can try to rig an election in their favor instead of letting voters decide. To not impeach would say our President is above the law.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson who testified during impeachment debate tweeted: “This evening, I put the law above the president. I put my oath above political ambition. I put the country we all love above the interests of just one man. This evening, I voted for articles of impeachment. I put America first.”
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who has been criticized for her silence on impeachment, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in Washington, D.C., after the vote, impeachment proceedings have been hard on her and her colleagues who came to Washington to do other things.
Fellow House Democrat U.S. Rep. John Lewis spoke in favor of impeachment during debate.
REPUBLICANS
All Georgia Republican U.S. House members voted against impeaching the president on both articles.
Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee U.S. Rep. Doug Collins said the vote in favor of impeachment disregarded the “constitutional protections due to all citizens — including President Trump.”
“Democrats surveyed the ruins of their failed 2016 bid and concluded that they couldn’t trust Americans to elect Democrats in 2020,” Collins said in a statement. “As a result, they have sold out due process, fairness and the presumption of innocence for their own political advantage.”
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott said in a statement impeachment has been a waste of time and taxpayers resources.
“Moments ago, they voted to impeach President Trump simply for the fact that they don’t like him,” Scott said. “They have no facts or evidence to support their baseless claims. This impeachment process has been a partisan witch hunt since the start, and it has degraded the very important legislative tool we have in Congress to hold a President accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, who is retiring at the end of his term, tweeted that in 2016, voters elected President Trump and for the past three years, politicians have been working against him.
“This partisan process has only pushed Congress and our country further down a path of division,” Graves tweeted. “I am disappointed in this unnecessary outcome. Our country and our President deserve better. We were elected to work together, not to tear each other down.”
U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall said impeachment “is a serious undertaking that demands fairness, careful examination, and bipartisan support” and that House Democrats “violated these principles.”
“I am confident that the Senate will treat this process with more sincerity and bring conclusion to this saga,” Woodall wrote.
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen tweeted Democrats “want Americans to believe that President Trump is guilty until he proves himself innocent. This whole process is unconstitutional.”
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice tweeted that the votes of 63 million Americans have been rejected and dubbed impeachment “a huge attack on the future of our Republic.”
Fellow GOP U.S. House Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson and Barry Loudermilk all shared their objections to impeachment during debate.
