ATLANTA — Voting rights activists are trying to stop the purging of Georgia voter rolls.
Fair Fight Action — a voting rights advocacy organization founded by Stacey Abrams, 2018 gubernatorial candidate — has filed a motion in district court for a preliminary injunction to stop the Secretary of State’s office from purging voters.
The Secretary of State's office said it does not comment on pending litigation, when asked about motion.
According to court documents, the motion is to halt the removal of 120,561 Georgia voters from rolls under the state’s “use it or lose it” provision.
Last month, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the planned removal of over 300,000 voters from Georgia’s voter rolls by the Secretary of State’s office for a lack of voter participation. The voter clean-up comes after Georgia cancelled 534,119 registrations in July 2017.
The Secretary of State’s office released a statement saying that the cancellations are to satisfy federal and state laws mandate voter roll maintenance to “ensure that the state has the most up-to-date voter information.” Updated laws stipulate that voters must be notified by election officials before their registration is cancelled.
“Accurate voter lists limit confusion and delays at polling places on Election Day, and make sure voters get the correct ballot,” Chris Harvey, elections director for the Secretary of State’s Office, said in a statement. “Accurate registration lists also allow county election offices to plan for polling place equipment and staffing needs. Accurate voter lists reduce the opportunities for mistakes or fraud.”
The office also made public the list of voters under threat of being purged.
The news had local and national advocates taking up arms. Even presidential candidates joined efforts to contact voters on the purge list while they were in Atlanta for a presidential debate.
Plaintiffs that signed onto the motion include various churches — namely the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church of Atlanta.
During legal depositions on Dec. 11, Ryan Germany, general counsel in the Secretary of State’s office, said voters were set to be purged “on or around” Monday, Dec. 16.
“Critically, the anticipated purge violates not only state law but also the constitutional right to vote,” the court documents state. “Because the State is relying on inactivity alone as a basis for purging voters, it is certain that a substantial number of the people to be purged have not moved and remain validly registered.”
The motion for an injunction argues that inactive voters cannot be purged until nine years of voting inactivity.
Georgia lawmakers amended HB 316 — the state’s overarching election code legislation — to label voters as inactive if they haven’t participated in an election for five years instead of the previous three.
Each odd-numbered year the Secretary of State identifies the inactive voters and sends notifications to them if they have not moved out of state. Voters on the inactive list remain on the list until “after the second November general election held after the elector is placed on the inactive list of electors.”
Plaintiffs are making the case that the combined five years and two voting terms would equal nine years of inactivity. The motion for injunction also asks the court to set a hearing date on the motion.
