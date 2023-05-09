VALDOSTA — The city school system recognized 12 employees at the annual CATS Awards Employee of the Year reception.
The reception was held at the Valdosta High School cafeteria last week, recognizing nominees, finalists and winners from the 2022-23 school year.
Cecelia Givens was named 2022-23 Employee of the Year.
Givens has worked in the city school district for five years as a bus driver in the transportation department.
“I really enjoy being a part of the Valdosta City Schools transportation family and working with my colleagues to accomplish the mission of transporting our riders to and from school and school-related activities. Transporting my students provides me with an opportunity to develop positive relationships with them while simultaneously seeing them grow and mature each school year,” Givens said.
“I am able to positively impact the lives of students as the first and last VCS employee they interact with each day. My students also positively impact me through our daily interactions. I am honored to be a member of VCS transportation and extremely humbled to be selected.”
Heather Walker of W.G. Nunn Elementary School and Clara Orr of Central Office Complex were finalists for 2022-23 Employee of the Year.
Other 2022-23 CATS Awards nominees included: Horne Learning Center, Tonia Singleton; J.L. Lomax Elementary School, Willie Arnold; J.L. Newbern Middle School, Evelyn Ayinde; Pinevale Elementary School, Cynthia Smith; S.L. Mason Elementary School, Janie Smith; Sallas Mahone Elementary School, Amanda Batts; Valdosta Early College Academy, Ruby Arnold; Valdosta High School, Cynthia Wright; Valdosta Middle School, Sonja Goins.
Nominees will receive an additional $100 in their May paychecks; finalists will receive $300 and the winners will receive $500, Interim Superintendent Dr. Alvin Hudson said.
In addition to the monetary gifts, all nominees received a gift bag with gift cards and certificates from Community Partners in Education and businesses throughout Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.