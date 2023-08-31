VALDOSTA – County and city officials urged caution and patience in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
“Citizens should only call 911 in the event of an emergency,” officials said in a joint Lowndes County/City of Valdosta statement. “Do not call 911 for weather updates, debris removal or other services/questions that are not an emergency.”
WEATHER
Hurricane Idalia caused major damage throughout Lowndes County, with trees down, power lines down and flash flooding.
Tarps will be available for all Lowndes County residents, including those residing inside city limits Thursday at Lowndes County Public Works, 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard. This is on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
SAFETY
Most fatalities and injuries happen after severe weather events.
“We encourage all citizens to practice chainsaw safety,” officials said. “When operating a chainsaw, it is important to wear proper protective clothing and glasses, choose the proper size of chainsaw to match the job, operate, adjust and maintain the saw according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and check around the tree or pole for hazards, such as nails, power lines, or cables, before cutting.”
Be aware that trees may continue to fall over the next several days.
POWER
Power company personnel continue to work around the clock to restore power. As of Wednesday evening, approximately 95% of customers in Lowndes County are without power.
“Citizens are encouraged, for safety reasons, to refrain from attempting to address utility lines themselves,” officials said. “Downed lines are very dangerous and should be considered live until addressed by power personnel.”
Residents should exercise caution as generator use continues. Generators should be housed in a well-ventilated area, not an enclosed area such as a garage.
County officials said make sure power cords are not left in standing water. Follow manufacturer suggestions for operating generators.
If using a generator, make sure the main breaker is turned off.
“If someone has not turned the main breaker of the home or business off so that the location is isolated from the grid, the generator could send power beyond the location and injure or kill the utility worker trying to restore power,” county officials said.
DEBRIS REMOVAL
Lowndes County Public Works will not provide curbside debris pickup. Residents in the unincorporated area of Lowndes County should contact their service provider on how to dispose of debris. Residents inside the city limits of Valdosta, Remerton, Hahira, Lake Park and Dasher follow the directions of each city with regards to disposing of storm debris.
Burning is not allowed inside city limits. The Waste Management landfill is available for all Lowndes County residents.
REPAIRS
If a home or business needs repair, officials note make sure anyone working on the property is a licensed contractor. Licensed contractors should be able to provide a copy of their occupational tax certificate (business license), proof of insurance, and a contract that outlines the work to be done, cost and a time when the work will be completed.
“A reputable contractor should not ask for payment up front,” officials said. “There is no indication that there is going to be any financial or FEMA assistance at this time. Citizens with damage should contact their insurance agent for directions on obtaining estimates.”
Renters should contact their landlords. Anyone without insurance is private pay.
PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE
Residents who lost power in their homes for an extended period of time should check the temperatures in their refrigerator and freezer once power is restored. If they’re still at safe temperatures, the food should be fine. Discard any perishable food that has been above 41 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more.
Visit www.dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health for detailed information. Food service permit holders who experienced flooding or an extended power outage should contact their environmental health specialist prior to reopening.
Residents who are cleaning up post-storm debris should take precautions to prevent injury such as wearing gloves and protective clothing items. If an injury (cut, scraped, etc.) occurs in the process, the individual should receive a Tetanus shot as soon as possible.
Individuals with private wells that have flooded during the storm should contact the Lowndes County Health Department for guidance on chlorination procedures and to have their well water tested for water safety.
Call the Lowndes County Health Department for more information.
All health departments within South Health District closed Thursday, Aug. 31.
TRAVEL
Due to the extensive amount of damage across the community, residents are asked to stay off of roadways.
City of Valdosta Updates
Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or remove downed power lines. Instead, report any safety concerns to local authorities.
In light of recent storm activity, local authorities have been working diligently to ensure the safety and functionality of the community’s infrastructure.
This includes clearing stormwater blockages, removing downed trees from roadways and installing traffic cones and barricades where needed. Additionally, assessments are being made to signals and signalized intersections to repair any damage that may have occurred.
Further measures are being taken to check manholes, lift stations, high-trouble areas and runoffs to ensure everything functions properly.
Signals are being given special attention to check for any broken poles or damaged signals that require prompt repair.
Efforts are also being made to remove any remaining downed trees from the streets and pick up debris piles in the street with claw trucks.
“These efforts are all part of a coordinated response to ensure that the community’s infrastructure is safe and fully functional in the aftermath of the storm,” officials said.
“Citizens are not to mix their tree limbs or yard debris with junk. If mixed, it will not be picked up and there will be a charge.
Residents are advised to stop at signalized intersections and treat them as a four-way stop.
Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta offices closed Thursday, Aug. 31.
