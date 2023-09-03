Fall Revival, 7 p.m., Sept. 12-14, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Enberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Tony Jackson, Magnolia MBC, Hahira; Wednesday, Pastor James White, Saving Grace Ministries; Thursday, Pastor Alex Bunion, The Church at Pine Hill, Valdosta.
Homecoming/Family & Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Sept. 17, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Enberg Ave. Guest speakers: 8 a.m., Pastor Bernard Robinson, Greater Pleasant Temple MBC, Valdosta; 11 a.m., Pastor Charles Carr Jr., Greater New Birth MBC, Sylvester.
Homecoming Celebration, 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 104 1/2 Wisenbaker Lane. Guest speaker: Rev. William C. Morgan.
Annual Family and Friends Day, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Mt. Vienna a.m.E. Church, 4880 Vienna Church Rd. Guest speaker: Rev Bruce Francis, Pastor of Gaines Chapel a.m.E. Church, Douglas. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 19-21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Intern Pastor Minister Anthony Fleming, St. Mary MBC, Naylor; Wednesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell MBC, Naylor; Thursday, Pastor John Lewis, Grace Life Church, Valdosta.
“Big Meeting/Homecomeing”, 10 a.m. ( Sunday School) and 11 a.m. (Worship) Sept. 24, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speaker, Pastor Desi Nixons, Oak Grove MBC, Belleville, Fla.,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.