Homecoming/Family & Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Sept. 17, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Enberg Ave. Guest speakers: 8 a.m., Pastor Bernard Robinson, Greater Pleasant Temple MBC, Valdosta; 11 a.m., Pastor Charles Carr Jr., Greater New Birth MBC, Sylvester.
Homecoming Celebration, 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 104 1/2 Wisenbaker Lane. Guest speaker: Rev. William C. Morgan.
Annual Family and Friends Day, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Mt. Vienna a.m.E. Church, 4880 Vienna Church Rd. Guest speaker: Rev Bruce Francis, Pastor of Gaines Chapel a.m.E. Church, Douglas. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
Ushers Program, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St. Speaker Dr. Lonzo Scott, St. Matthew Grove Church, Lenox, Ga.
150th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Sept. 18-21, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 24, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Rd. Guest speakers: Monday, Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove, Valdosta; Tuesday, Pastor Randy Jones, Rehoboth Church of Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Jay Williams, The Victory Church, Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Albert Barfield, Antioch Baptist Church; Sunday at 11 a.m., Pastor Darren Neal; 3 p.m., Rev. Lloyd Salary; Guest Church, Thomas Chapel Baptist Church. Dinner will be served at Sunday services.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 19-21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Intern Pastor Minister Anthony Fleming, St. Mary MBC, Naylor; Wednesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell MBC, Naylor; Thursday, Pastor John Lewis, Grace Life Church, Valdosta.
“Big Meeting/Homecoming,” 10 a.m. (Sunday School) and 11 a.m. (Worship) Sept. 24, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speaker, Pastor Desi Nixons, Oak Grove MBC, Belleville, Fla.,
Annual Men’s Day Program, 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Bethel AME Church, 202 Sout Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Pastor Samuel Brown. Dinner will be served following the program.
Benjamin Stalvey Family Reunion, Sept. 24, Friendship Primitive Baptist Church, Hahira. Descendants of Benjamin Stalvey (1810-1890- PWG /Volume Z). Please bring favorite dishes and drinks. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
Rev. and Mrs. Eldridge Lyons will celebrate 65 years in ministry, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24, Francis Lake Baptist Church, 5111 Springwater Dr., Lake Park.
Book Signing by Rev. Dr. B.T. Rose, Jr., 4 p.m. Sept. 30, First Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman, Ga. Book: “My Calling, My Revelation, and My Vision.” Refreshments will be served.
