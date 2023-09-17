Valdosta
Apollo Electric LLC, 1763 Eli Pl, Electrical, $20,000
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 3016 Wendover Rd., Building, $18,979
Window World of South Georgia, 3126 Huntington Ridge, Building, $13,215
Window World of South Georgia, 2007 Oakdale Dr., Building, $19,000
Etheridge Electric Co., 1016 W. Alden Ave., Electrical, $200
Deborah Paine, 710 Georgia Ave., Electrical, $20,000
Reginald d. Jones, 201 Beck St., Building, $2,600
C&W Builders, 821 W. Cranford Ave., Building, $45,000
J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 2184 N. Ashley St., Building, $25,121
Wright’s Roofing, 704 N. Barack Obama Blvd., Building, $3,000
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 8 Kensington Cir, Building, $8,599
Spivey Home Solutions, 700 Pine Point Cir, Building, $3,000
Januenettta Cason, 517 Hudson St., Building, $6,700
Lamb Roofing & Construction, 339 Sawgrass Dr., Building, $6,500
Nathan Livingston Construction, 610 Point Cir, Building, $150,000
Lamb Roofing & Construction, 202 Summerlin & 206 St., Building, $500
Window World of South Georgia, 3823 Napa Dr., Building, $2,220
Bryant Roofing, 1152 .N. Lakeshore Dr., Building, $19,058
Bryant Roofing, 1511 Williams St., Building, $8,000
Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC., 135 Blue Pool Dr., Building, $25,492
Brian Palmer Roof Guru, 414 Canna Dr., Building, $2,900
T&S Construction, 4061 Chadwick Dr., Building, $6,900
T&S Construction, 4241 Wilshire Dr., Building, $6,900
T&S Construction, 4215 Roxbury Dr., Building, $6,900
T&S Construction, 406 Terrace Blvd., Building, $9,800
Kevin Hollis, LLC, 210 Herbert St., Building, $5,000
Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC., 135 Blue Pool Dr., Electrical, $25,492
Window World of South Georgia, 3017 Asbury Cir, Building, $8,210
Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC, 112 Moss Oak Dr., Building, $1,200
Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC2314 Deborah dr., Building, $6,000
Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC1901 Houston Ave., Building, $5,500
Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC425 University Dr., Building, $7,500
Boothhill Electric, 1605 Williams St., Electrical, $15,000
MDM Construction, LLC, 700 E. College St., Building, $7,500
Raincontrol Roofing, 8 University Pl, Building, $800
Ronald V. Lightest, 1202 Madison Hwy., Building, $10,000
Lockwood Identity, Inc., 3102 N. Oak St. Ext., Sign, $975
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 3664 Hearthstone Dr., Building, $12,840
Etheridge Electric Co., 309 Knob Hill, Electrical, $750
Davis Carter, 2508 Winding Way, Plumbing, $40,000
Cone Electric, 2201 Jerry Jones Dr., Electrical, $1,200
Cone Electric, 1217 Lakeview Dr., Electrical, #2,000
American Roofing, 2607 Rolling Rd., Building, $14,900
Ryan Rice, 824 Stillwater Dr., Building, $5,000
Jessie Skinner Construction, 2007 Oakdale Dr., Building, $15,000
Shipp’s Building Contractors, 1006 Slater St., Building, $30,000
Sutton’s HVAC, 1114 Dellwood Dr., Electrical, $1,000
Samuel Roberson, 1612 N. Lee St., Building, $8,000
Brad Drake Construction, LLC., 1550 Commerce Dr., Site Work Improvements, $3,437,108
Terry Miller, 310 Wells St., Building, $2,500
Deron Johnson, 958 Lakeside Dr., Building,$750
Guess Landscape Management, Inc., 1007 Williamsbur G. Dr., Accessory Structure, $60,000
Stoney Construction Group, Inc., 613 N. Troup & 615 St., Building, $17,000
T&S Construction, 4139 Sedgwick Ln., Building, $5,500
Jon Garrett LLC, 2109 Pinecliff Dr., Building, $40,000
Heath Sellars Roofing, 1168 N. Lakeshore Dr., Building, $25,000
Lowndes
Ronald V. Lightsey, 3537 S. Old Hwy. 41, Building, $80,000
Crump Heating & Air, 5558 Timber Wind Cir, Mechanical, $17,000
Williams Electric of Valdosta, 3794 Timber Ridge Rd., Electrical, $400
Southern Air Specialties, LLC, 5001 Bay Creek Crt., Mechanical, $9,000
Hahira
1st Choice Electric, 3070 Reynolds Dr., Electrical, $10,000
Southern Air Specialties, LLC, 423 Claudia Dr., Mechanical, $10,000
1st Coice Electric, 3088 Reynolda Dr., Electrical, $11,000
