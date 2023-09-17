Valdosta

Apollo Electric LLC, 1763 Eli Pl, Electrical, $20,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 3016 Wendover Rd., Building, $18,979

Window World of South Georgia, 3126 Huntington Ridge, Building, $13,215

Window World of South Georgia, 2007 Oakdale Dr., Building, $19,000

Etheridge Electric Co., 1016 W. Alden Ave., Electrical, $200

Deborah Paine, 710 Georgia Ave., Electrical, $20,000

Reginald d. Jones, 201 Beck St., Building, $2,600

C&W Builders, 821 W. Cranford Ave., Building, $45,000

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 2184 N. Ashley St., Building, $25,121

Wright’s Roofing, 704 N. Barack Obama Blvd., Building, $3,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 8 Kensington Cir, Building, $8,599

Spivey Home Solutions, 700 Pine Point Cir, Building, $3,000

Januenettta Cason, 517 Hudson St., Building, $6,700

Lamb Roofing & Construction, 339 Sawgrass Dr., Building, $6,500

Nathan Livingston Construction, 610 Point Cir, Building, $150,000

Lamb Roofing & Construction, 202 Summerlin & 206 St., Building, $500

Window World of South Georgia, 3823 Napa Dr., Building, $2,220

Bryant Roofing, 1152 .N. Lakeshore Dr., Building, $19,058

Bryant Roofing, 1511 Williams St., Building, $8,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC., 135 Blue Pool Dr., Building, $25,492

Brian Palmer Roof Guru, 414 Canna Dr., Building, $2,900

T&S Construction, 4061 Chadwick Dr., Building, $6,900

T&S Construction, 4241 Wilshire Dr., Building, $6,900

T&S Construction, 4215 Roxbury Dr., Building, $6,900

T&S Construction, 406 Terrace Blvd., Building, $9,800

Kevin Hollis, LLC, 210 Herbert St., Building, $5,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC., 135 Blue Pool Dr., Electrical, $25,492

Window World of South Georgia, 3017 Asbury Cir, Building, $8,210

Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC, 112 Moss Oak Dr., Building, $1,200

Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC2314 Deborah dr., Building, $6,000

Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC1901 Houston Ave., Building, $5,500

Valdosta Maintenance & Home Repair, LLC425 University Dr., Building, $7,500

Boothhill Electric, 1605 Williams St., Electrical, $15,000

MDM Construction, LLC, 700 E. College St., Building, $7,500

Raincontrol Roofing, 8 University Pl, Building, $800

Ronald V. Lightest, 1202 Madison Hwy., Building, $10,000

Lockwood Identity, Inc., 3102 N. Oak St. Ext., Sign, $975

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 3664 Hearthstone Dr., Building, $12,840

Etheridge Electric Co., 309 Knob Hill, Electrical, $750

Davis Carter, 2508 Winding Way, Plumbing, $40,000

Cone Electric, 2201 Jerry Jones Dr., Electrical, $1,200

Cone Electric, 1217 Lakeview Dr., Electrical, #2,000

American Roofing, 2607 Rolling Rd., Building, $14,900

Ryan Rice, 824 Stillwater Dr., Building, $5,000

Jessie Skinner Construction, 2007 Oakdale Dr., Building, $15,000

Shipp’s Building Contractors, 1006 Slater St., Building, $30,000

Sutton’s HVAC, 1114 Dellwood Dr., Electrical, $1,000

Samuel Roberson, 1612 N. Lee St., Building, $8,000

Brad Drake Construction, LLC., 1550 Commerce Dr., Site Work Improvements, $3,437,108

Terry Miller, 310 Wells St., Building, $2,500

Deron Johnson, 958 Lakeside Dr., Building,$750

Guess Landscape Management, Inc., 1007 Williamsbur G. Dr., Accessory Structure, $60,000

Stoney Construction Group, Inc., 613 N. Troup & 615 St., Building, $17,000

T&S Construction, 4139 Sedgwick Ln., Building, $5,500

Jon Garrett LLC, 2109 Pinecliff Dr., Building, $40,000

Heath Sellars Roofing, 1168 N. Lakeshore Dr., Building, $25,000

Lowndes

Ronald V. Lightsey, 3537 S. Old Hwy. 41, Building, $80,000

Crump Heating & Air, 5558 Timber Wind Cir, Mechanical, $17,000

Williams Electric of Valdosta, 3794 Timber Ridge Rd., Electrical, $400

Southern Air Specialties, LLC, 5001 Bay Creek Crt., Mechanical, $9,000

Hahira

1st Choice Electric, 3070 Reynolds Dr., Electrical, $10,000

Southern Air Specialties, LLC, 423 Claudia Dr., Mechanical, $10,000

1st Coice Electric, 3088 Reynolda Dr., Electrical, $11,000

