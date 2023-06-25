Valdosta
First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St., Comm Remodel/Repair, $177,279
Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority, 2101 Technology Crsg., Comm Remodel/Repair, $327,500
Albany Neon Signs of Valdosta Mall LLC, 1700 Norman Dr. 1142, Comm Signs//Tents, $6,000
Artesian Contracting Co., Inc., 2016 W. Hill Ave., Comm Signs//Tents, $168,160
Artesian Contracting Co., Inc., 2022 W. Hill Ave., Comm Signs//Tents, $168,160
Davis T. & Susan S. Shelton, 2702 Berkley Dr., Res Accessory Structure, $8,300
Haley Jucas, 801 Cherokee Ave., Res Accessory Structure, $5,000
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9073 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $189,500.56
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9076 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $184,453.54
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9068 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $189,500.58
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9077 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $134,929.46
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9129 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $184,453.54
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9133 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $189,500.58
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9134 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $189,500.58
D.R. Horton, Inc., 9137 Torrington Ln., New Residential, $134,929.46
Summer Hill Place, LLC, 2218 S. Sherwood Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $11,800
Angela Jeanene Fender, 1400 Lankford Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $12,000
Grace R. Brawnier, 2615 Meadow Pl, Res Remodel/Repair, $34,000
Babacar Mboup, 1620 Boone Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $170,000
Best Choice roofing of Valdosta, 2567 Marathon Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $9,000
William P. Nicholson, 2516 Muskogee dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $12,283.37
Bobbie J. Brooks, 2004 N. Sherwood Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $1,650
Gloria Donaldson teal, 1507 Queen St., Res Remodel/Repair, $10,000
Jessie M. Bassford & L. Newton, Jr., 320 W. Alden Ave., Res Remodel/Repair, $8,000
Lee D. Keller, 111 Breckenridge Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $3,045
Matthew D. Stanaland aka Matt, 2403 Winding Way, Res Remodel/Repair, $18,000
Diana Iveth Caceres Chacon, 111 Leila Ave., Res Remodel/Repair, $3,500
Pear Consultants LLC, 1714 N. Troup St., Res Remodel/Repair, $10,500
Mary Street Investments, LL, 204 E. Mary St., Res Remodel/Repair, $3,478.31
Willie Mae Ferraro, 816 Nardo St., Res Remodel/Repair, $3,000
Lowndes
Langdale Forest Products, 1106 Old Clyattville Rd., New Commercial, $840,000
Kinderlou Forest Development, LLC, 3751 Bear Lake Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $62,000
Guess Landscape Management, Inc., 5875 Natures Way, Res Accessory Structure, $47,000
Margaret Brightman, 2747 Rabbit Ridge Run, Res Accessory Structure, $9,000
Chris & Brittany Carter, 5009 Hickory Grove Rd. N, Res Accessory Structure, $20,000
Dennis E. & Sharon G. Meeks, 1714 Glenview Dr., Res Accessory Structure, $50,000
Jonathan Booth, 4242 Beaver Run Rd., Res Mobile Home, $104,400
Edward Wayne Shiver, 4737 Knights Ferry Rd., New Residential, $242,731.08
Nathan Livingston Construction, 5013 Madalyn Way, New Residential, $158,081.20
Nathan Livingston Construction, 5017 Madalyn Way, New Residential, $158,081.20
Nathan Livingston Construction, 5021 Madalyn Way, New Residential, $158,081.20
Felecia Bristol, 6003 Bay Hill Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $6,600
Donald A. Dreibelbis, 4629 Rustic Ridge Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $14,940.03
J.W. & H. Helen Bagley, 3301 Lorie St., Res Remodel/Repair, $27,128
Steven Milani, 4168 Waterbury Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $142,756.75
Hal I. & Carla P. Harwell, 4618 Tillman Bluff Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $19,730
Pamela A. Robinson, 3909 Brookfield Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $8,750
Pansy Scott, 3430 Burkardt Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $17,495
Dr. Nitin Patel & Reeta Patel, 3870 Kinderlou Forest, Res Remodel/Repair, $25,988.91
Hahira
J.R. Roberts Construction, 3961 Landings Cir, New Residential, $197,150
Zack Walden Homes, LLC, 6841 Snake Nation Rd., New Residential, $316,780.62
J.R. Roberts Construction, 3953 Landings Cir, New Residential, $187,300
J.R. Roberts Construction, 3957 Landings Cir, New Residential, $187,300
Michael H. Parker, 5114 Abbott Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $453
Lake Park
Charles Cowart, 5949 Seville Dr., New Residential, $172,316
Brista Real Estate & Investments, LLC, 5319 Mimosa Cir, New Residential, $194,792
Winnersville Roofing, 5801 De Osta Dr. #B, Res Remodel/Repair, $1,500
Helen Darlene & Larry Bart Powell, 4945 Oak Hill Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $1,000
Pointers Ridge, LLC, 6041 4H Club Rd., New Residential, $168,570
