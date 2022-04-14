WASHINGTON, D.C. — In 2020, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in the U.S. was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for non-Hispanic White women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, the maternal mortality rate for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000.
Black Maternal Health Week is aimed at bringing awareness to health disparities Black women face before, during and after child birth.
A proclamation signed by President Joe Biden, acknowledges April 11-17 as a time to recognize “the need for urgent solutions, amplifying the voices and experiences of Black women, families, and communities, and committing to building a world in which Black women do not have to fear for their safety, their well-being, their dignity, or their lives before, during and after pregnancy.”
“We know of a primary reason for why this is so…systemic inequities. The differences in how people are treated based on who they are,” Vice President Kamala Harris said during a forum hosted by the Black Maternal Health Caucus April 13.
To address what is being called a maternal health crisis, Congressional leaders have passed legislation like policies allowing states to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year postpartum.
A more comprehensive proposal, Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021, has the backing of 170 Democratic sponsors in the House, including lawmakers in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
Some tenets of the proposal include plans to diversify the perinatal workforce; support mothers with maternal mental health conditions and substance use disorders; invest in tele-health to improve maternal health outcomes; and invest in “social determinants” of health that influence maternal health outcomes, like housing, transportation and nutrition.
“What we want to do is make sure that we have resources, we have specialists, we have providers who are prepared to help to address this growing, rapidly growing, threat of maternal mental health and substance use disorders,” said Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood during a forum April 13. “We're continuing to invest in both the research and the digital tools that will help put access to evidence-based information in the hands of every birthing person in this country. Because when we think about maternal health equity, there is an information gap and we want to make sure that we are not continuing to drive this digital divide putting our community, in many cases, at a disadvantage.”
Black Mamas Matter Alliance — an Atlanta-based national advocacy group for expectant and new mothers — helped shaped provisions of the Congressional maternal health proposal alongside other organizations and lawmakers.
Though the bill has not been approved by Congress, a majority of the initiatives are planned to receive funding in the Biden’s upcoming budget, according to Underwood.
“Still, there is so much more to be done to address the startling statistics and realities facing Black expectant individuals,” stated BMMA Executive Director Angela D. Aina. “As we continue to champion the reproductive rights and health equity of all Black birthing people, we hope that our collective efforts will create even more transformative change for generations to come.”
Currently, behind Louisiana, Georgia, overall, has the second highest maternal mortality rate; Georgia has recently opted to extend medical coverage to mothers six months to one year postpartum via Medicaid coverage.
The CDC reports in 2018, Georgia’s maternal death rate was 27.7 per 100,000, among the top five highest in the country along with Alabama —which reported 36.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2018.
In a March of Dimes 2021 Report Card grading states on maternal health outcomes of mothers and babies, the majority of states in the South— where the more than half of the country's Black population lives— received either a “D” or F” grade.
The analysis includes state information such as infant death, social vulnerability, low-risk cesarean births and state efforts on Medicaid expansion and extension, doula and midwives legislation/policies all or a majority of the states in the South received either a “D” or F” grade.
Medicaid expansion to cover individuals up to 138% of the federal poverty level can reduce the rates of uninsured women of childbearing age, and Medicaid extension up to one year postpartum would help reduce maternal deaths, according to MOD.
While several states have made advancements toward maternal mortality reduction initiatives since the March of Dimes analysis, below is an overview of several Southern states based on data through 2020:
Alabama
Grade: F
Infant mortality rate: 7.9 per 1,000 live births (2019)
Pre-term birthrate (Black): 16.5% (52% higher than the rate among all other women)
Summary: While Alabama has a midwifery policy, maternal mortality review committee and a perinatal quality collaborative, the state has not opted into Medicaid expansion or to extend Medicaid coverage past 60 days postpartum. A proposal to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year did not advance during this year's legislative session. Doula support is also not covered by health insurance in the state.
Georgia
Grade: D
Infant mortality rate: 7 per 1,000 (2019)
Pre-term birthrate (Black): 14.5% (45% higher than the rate among all other women)
Summary: Georgia does not have doula legislation or midwifery policy. At the time of the analysis, Georgia’s postpartum Medicaid coverage was only 60 days. In 2021, the state approved six months postpartum coverage, and in 2022, extended coverage to one year postpartum.
Mississippi
Grade: F
Infant mortality rate: 9.1 per 1,000 (2019)
Pre-term birth rate (Black): 17.4% (44% higher than the rate among all other women)
Summary: The state has a maternal mortality review committee and perinatal quality collaborative, but fails in the areas of Medicaid coverage, midwifery policies and doula coverage. A proposal during the state's 2022 legislative session to extend postpartum coverage from 60 days to one year died.
Tennesse
Grade: D
Infant mortality rate: 7.1 per 1,000 (2019)
Pre-term birth rate (Black): 14.6% (43% higher than the rate among all other women)
Summary: At the time of the analysis, Tennessee received its D rating due to lack of Medicaid expansion and doula coverage. The state’s postpartum Medicaid extension, in addition to midwifery policies, mortality review committee and perinatal quality collaborative, helped prevent a failing grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.