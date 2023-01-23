VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University teamed up with the Southern Georgia Regional Commission to make safety improvements across campus and the community.
VSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences professors had their students participate in an experiential learning project to come up with multiple variables that could improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.
Brandon Atkins, senior lecturer for criminal justice, said, “Students reflected on their experience and then we provided a report to South Georgia Regional Commission on their findings and how to better improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in our area.”
Dr. Anne Price, an associate professor for sociology, said there’s been an increase in pedestrian and bicyclist accidents, especially since the pandemic.
“During the pandemic, we saw a spike in sort of more aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors,” she said. “Also, more bikes and pedestrians were finding a way to be outside while being socially distanced. and so both of those combined were sort of a difficult and risky situation.
“We wanted to see how could we make this region safer and what are the improvements that need to be made. The first step was just to understand the long-term trends that we’re seeing and the second step was to get into what improvements can be made,” Price said.
Students reported a total of 50 pedestrian accidents in Lowndes County during 2021.
In 2022, there was 26 accidents by the middle of the year.
Nashie Wesley, VSU student and Waycross native, said data collected in the class project will allow the SGRC and local government to take a deeper look at pedestrian and bike safety.
“The data we collected is a real-life depiction of safety issues for bikers and pedestrians in Lowndes County and surrounding counties,” Wesley said. “I think now that we have collected this research and surveyed possible solutions that government will take a look at making the community safer.”
Wesley said research shows that U.S. pedestrian fatalities have now reached the highest level in 40 years.
Meanwhile, VSU students research supports the SGRC as they review possible solutions to make Lowndes County safer.
James Horton, SGRC planner, said, “We look forward to work with Valdosta State on a number of projects because we need community outreach to understand the issues around the counties we serve.”
Horton said SGRC has bike and pedestrian guide/route for Valdosta and Waycross bikers and pedestrians.
