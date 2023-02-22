VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and Pepsi collaborated for the inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater.
The event was previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, to coincide with Super Bowl LVII but due to inclement weather was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.
“This is a great opportunity to bring something new to the community and another way to get people to Downtown Valdosta,” interim City Manager Richard Hardy said. “Also, this will be the third event the City of Valdosta has hosted in the new Unity Park Amphitheater.”
Hardy said the city is open to collaborating with community organizations and businesses to bring more events to Unity Park Amphitheater.
The event featured live music, vendors, food trucks and bounce houses. The community was encouraged to wear their favorite football team apparel.
Michael Munder, Valdosta Pepsi, said this collaboration originated in November 2022, as an opportunity to showcase the product Celsius and the new brand Starry lemon lime soda.
“We originally planned to host a smaller event, but after seeing the Unity Park Amphitheater, we came to the city to make the event more community focused,” Munder said. “Our goal is to not only put products in the hands of consumers but we really enjoy being able to give back to the community.”
Doyer Deloach, Valdosta Pepsi general manager, said Pepsi has always believed that a thriving community is stronger when united together.
“We were ecstatic to partner with the City of Valdosta on this inaugural event. It turned out better than we imagined,” Deloach said. “I’m personally grateful to be a part of this community. I am thankful for the support of (the) team at Pepsi and the City of Valdosta.”
