VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center announced Johnny P. Ball, III has been named Senior Vice President of Regional Hospital Operations for the health system.
Ball has been with the SGMC for 27 years, most recently serving as the Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs. Ball has fulfilled many leadership roles in a multitude of departments during his tenure to include human resources, environmental services, engineering, food services, security and patient relations.
In his new role, Ball will oversee additional administrative responsibilities of off-site campuses including SGMC Berrien, SGMC Lanier, SGMC Lakeland Villa, Langdale Place, and Hospice of South Georgia. He will continue to provide leadership for system-wide support services and public relations. He will also oversee the operations of the Smith Northview Campus, which is slated to fully open this winter.
“I am humbled by this opportunity that has been entrusted to me to lead these new areas. I am excited to continue to work alongside the amazing staff of our entire health system to provide our community with exceptional healthcare,” Ball said.
Ball earned a Bachelor of Arts in Banking and Finance from Morehouse College. He received a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Health Administration from Georgia State University. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Ball is active in the Valdosta community and currently serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club and is a member of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta, Greater Lowndes Planning Commission, Valdosta Rotary Club and the Wiregrass Nursing Advisory Committee.
Ball is married to Terri, and they have two children, Jay and Lauren.
