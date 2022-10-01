VALDOSTA — To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Valdosta State University hosted award-winning jazz flutist Néstor Torres at The Shannon Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
VSU’s Department of Modern and Classical Languages, the Department of Music, the Center for International Programs, the Honors College and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences sponsored the Torres visit.
Torres said, “I am very moved by Valdosta State, because the students I have interacted with have a clear sense of mission. That is a testament of this university because it only takes one to decide to make a difference.”
Last week Torres had a meet and greet with students, faculty, and staff — having conversation with Sandra Y.G. Jones, VSU Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion director, about the importance of diversity and inclusion.
Jones said, “Diversity and inclusion are personal to me because when one group is marginalized it’s a slippery slope for us all.” She said, “I am in this position to asses how we can help students in this space.”
Torres asked Jones the difference between equality and equity.
Jones said, “The difference between equality and equity is quite simple. Equality is giving you the same thing as everyone else. However, depending on where you are giving you the same things as someone else may not give you what you need. Equity is customizing resources to fit your need. Equity takes more resources to individualize your needs.”
Torres said at 18, he moved to New York. He went on to study both jazz and classical music at the Mannes College of Music in New York and the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, among other places. After a few years, he moved to Miami which has been his home for several decades.
“When I moved to Miami I went to take my drivers licenses test and on the paper they put ‘white,’” he said. “I remember looking at myself with my brown skin, nose, and accent like how could I be classified as white. But at those times the only options were ‘Black’ or ‘white.’”
Sam Powell, administrative assistant for the department of modern and classical languages, spoke about the importance of all races focusing on diversity.
Powell said, “It’s unfortunate that many white people focus on what makes them different from everyone else and not what makes them similar. Avoiding the conversation is what makes many of us ignorant to what others experience.”
“Many shy away from the conversations because we do not believe diversity or inclusion has anything to do with us,” she said.
“The conversations truly bring us together because we realize that diversity is about all of us.”
Jones talked about common misnomers and said, “I hear a lot of feedback from students about why we do not host events for white students, but when I approach student groups and organizations they often say that they have no culture. Which is not true, all of us have culture.”
She talked about the importance of all people having a sense of belonging and said, “Our office is here to support all of our students and their diverse backgrounds so they not only feel that they belong, but they know that they belong on this campus.”
Torres added, “I have learned over time that true diversity is not about the color of your skin but it is about who you are. I would encourage all of us to develop the willingness to have the important conversations.”
To conclude the meet and greet Torres serenaded the crowd. Later that evening, VSU hosted an event for the community to meet and watch Torres perform. Thursday Torres performed with the VSU Department of Music Jazz Ensemble Concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.