LAKE PARK — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving a year-old homicide case.
On April 18, 2022, Tavares Roshawn Sanders, 21, of Lake Park was last seen leaving his job at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Bellville Road after 10 p.m., a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement said.
At 8 a.m. the next day, deputies responded to Club Road on a suspicious activity call. They found Sanders dead by the side of the road and his vehicle abandoned nearby.
Anyone with information on this case may provide tips and remain confidential to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office tip line by calling 229-671-2985.
