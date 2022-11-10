VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School AP Art students were featured in Downtown Valdosta Art After Dark.
LHS AP Art Exhibition featured artists Danny Autrey, Ariella Dixon, Toni Evans, Katie Garner, Amelia Music and Ashley Rice.
The exhibition included three pieces of art that were reflective of the students, including a display of their visual journals (sketchbooks) from their ninth-grade to twelfth-grade year.
Students shared the meaning behind their art to family, friends and community members as they visited GUD Coffee on an evening earlier this month.
Dixon and Garner said art has always been a part of their lives since a young age.
Dixon said, “Each of the pieces that I presented allowed me to share things that are important to me.”
Dixon’s turtle collage and printmaking titled, “Pollution and Biodiversity Loss,” while her “Memory Collage,” shares a special memory from a photo of kayaking with her family.
“It was an enjoyable experience to work on these projects with my classmates and being able to share ideas,” she said.
Garner said, “A lot of my inspiration comes from my classmates and the music that I listen to.”
Her self portrait, “Dancing Queen,” is an ode to her love of old music. She also presented a portrait of her favorite artist, Frank Stella, which she plans to send to him.
“He has inspired me over the years to think outside of the box and I am excited to get a response from him,” Garner said.
The exhibit also featured Hannah Gandy, a local artist and LHS alumni, with a live painting.
Daisy Taylor, LHS visual arts teacher, said, “I am so proud of each of the students that have worked over the last four years on these special pieces.
“I have never had to work hard to teach this class about creativity because they are each so talented. I try to work towards the students skills and interest in order to help them understand various techniques.”
Taylor thanked the community for the support of LHS arts program and encourages everyone to support local arts.
