VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Justin M. Arrington has been named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2022. The honor recognizes alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
Arrington earned a bachelor’s in political science from Georgia Southern in 2008. Today, he serves as Chief Legal Affairs Officer for Valdosta State.
The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives and their commitment to Georgia Southern. The group will also be featured in the spring 2023 edition of Georgia Southern Magazine.
