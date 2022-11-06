Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)
Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to break their four-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers.
Washington has a 3-2-1 record at home and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Capitals have a -2 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 37 given up.
Edmonton has a 3-0-0 record in road games and a 7-5-0 record overall. The Oilers have conceded 42 goals while scoring 46 for a +4 scoring differential.
Monday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and four assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has six assists over the last 10 games.
Connor McDavid has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.
Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: out (lower-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (undisclosed).
Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
